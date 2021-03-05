090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000128 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FIXCELLULAR PALLETS 722 S. Imperial Ave Ste. 6 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 722 S. Imperial Ave Ste. 6
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Fabiola Elizabeth Bojorquez
Residence Address:
534 W Hamilton Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 890-5548
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/20/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Fabiola Elizabeth Bojorquez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/18/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/17/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L001 M5,12,19,26
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000085 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRAWLEY AUTO GLASS 1667 Main Street Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1667 Main Street
Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Hector Cordero Barcenas Abraham Eduardo Chavez Claudia Maria Felix Quevedo Residence Address: 1667 Main Street Brawley, CA 92227 605 Ruby Street Imperial, CA 92251 829 West Holt Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 344-2888
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/07/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Hector Cordero Barcenas, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/05/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/04/2026
Victoria Caramillo Deputy Clerk
L002 M5,12,19,26
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000043 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
JCPENNY 3351 S Dogwood El Centro, CA 92243
Mailing Address (if different than above)
6501 Legacy Dr.
Plano, TX 75024
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Penney OPCO LLC
Residence Address:
6501 Legacy Dr. Plano, TX 75024
Phone Number (Optional):
(972) 431-1000
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202032210044
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 12/07/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
02/25/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Lisa Dubois, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:01/26/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:01/25/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L962 F12,19,26,M5
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000099 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EMMANUEL'S BARBER SHOP 640 Imperial Ave, Suite #2 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
640 Imperial Ave, Suite #2
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis M. Gonzalez
Residence Address:
640 Imperial Ave, Suite #2 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 768-0345
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/01/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/11/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis M. Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/09/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/08/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L979 F19,26,M5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000028 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IV UNIVERSAL AUTO GLASS 423 W. Aten Rd. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
423 W. Aten Rd.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Abraham Eduardo Chavez Claudia Maria Felix Quevedo
Residence Address:
605 Ruby St. Imperial, CA 92251 829 W Holt Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455- 9745
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/20/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
02/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Abraham Eduardo Chavez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/20/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L984 F19,26,M5,12
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001747
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Valeria Leal afiled a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Jolie Cortez Proposed Name Jolie Leal
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING April 5, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 02-03-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L987 F26,M5,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001755
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Katherine Jovanka Olivares afiled a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Katherine Jovanka Olivares Proposed Name Katherine Jovanka Pea
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING April 12, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 02-10-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L989 F26,M5,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after March 19, 2021 at 9:00 am using an online auction at www.storageauction.net Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Albina Jimenez E43 Juan Cota E50 Samuel Barnachia E101 Jose Ochoa F21 Victor Barajas E135 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L992 M5,12
090 Legal Ads|
SUMMARY OF ADOPTED ORDINANCE NO. 1427.2
At its regular meeting on February 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Coachella Valley Water District ("CVWD") adopted an ordinance which revises the Regulations Governing Sanitation Service. The recorded vote of the Board is as follows: AYES: Powell, Nelson, Bianco, Estrada NOES: None ABSTAIN: None ABSENT: Aguilar A certified copy of the full Ordinance No. 1427.2 is posted in CVWD' offices and website along with the names of those directors voting for and against the Ordinance. CVWD's offices are located at the following addresses: Steve Robbins Administration Building 75-515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Palm Desert Operations 75-525 Hovley Lane East Palm Desert, CA 92211 Coachella Office 51-501 Tyler Street Coachella, CA 92236 CVWD's offices are currently closed to the public. To view a copy of the adopted ordinance please visit the following link: http://www.cvwd.org/SanitationRegulationsUpdate Summary of Ordinance The Ordinance incorporates into the Regulations Governing Sanitation Service the restructured sewer service rates and charges which were previously adopted on June 27, 2017 by way of Ordinance 1435. The updates to the Regulations include, but are not limited to the following: 1. Including definitions and policies that are consistent with State legislation to address Accessory Dwelling Units; 2. Updating Part 5, Charges, to include an Unauthorized Connection Charge; 3. Updating Part 9, Regulations of Wastes and Water, to clarify regulations specific to discharging septic tank, cesspool or chemical toilet effluent. Dated: March 5, 2021 /s/Sylvia Bermudez Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District L997 M5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.