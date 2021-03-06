090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000148 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HUMBLE FARMER BREWING CO INC. 438 Walnut Ave. Holtville, CA 92250
Mailing Address (if different than above)
438 Walnut Ave.
Holtville, CA 92250
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
HUMBLE FARMER BREWING CO INC.
Residence Address:
438 Walnut Ave. Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 960-0713
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C3784160
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 05/04/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/26/2021
7)
I, _Eric Strahm_ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Eric Strahm, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:02/24/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:02/23/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L004 M6,13,20,27
TO: _Property Owner of Record, If any 695 AURORA, El Centro, CA 92243 CITY OF EL CENTRO ITEMIZED STATEMENT OF COSTS FOR NUISANCE ABATEMENT OF OVERGROWN TREES AND SECURING YOUR RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AND NOTICE OF HEARING TO COLLECT SUCH COSTS BY RECORDING A NOTICE OF LIEN AGAINST YOUR RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
NOTICE HEREBY IS GIVEN THAT ON March 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in the El Centro City Council Chambers, 1275 Main St., El Centro, California, the City Council shall conduct a hearing on the itemized statement of costs and to consider approval of A Notice of Lien to collect such costs if not paid, as well as to hear any protests and objects to the itemized statement of costs or Notice of Lien. Background: Your mother, Patricia Carol Wirt lived at 695 Aurora until her death on or about January 30th, 2015. Thereafter, a dispute arose regarding her estate. As a result of that dispute, the property was allowed to fall into disrepair. Transients, shield by overgrown trees, entered the property and damaged the contents. This situation created a public nuisance for adjoining properties because of the possibility of warming fires. Wirt Patricia C Trustee previously has been served with citations regarding the condition of the property but has not responded. Costs: The costs of abatement are as follows:
Pursuant to El Centro City Code Section 18-65 and 18-66, as those may be revised from time to time, the costs of nuisance abatement may be recovered from the owners of the property on which the abatement occurred. The notice shall be served in the same manner as summons in a civil action in accordance with Article 3 (commencing with Section 415.10) of Chapter 4 of Title 5 of Part 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure. If the owner of record, after diligent search cannot be found, the notice may be served by posting a copy thereof in a conspicuous place upon the property for a period of 10 days and publication thereof in a newspaper of general circulation published in the county in which the property is located pursuant to Section 6062. This itemized statement of costs also is mailed to all those known to the code enforcement officer to be owners of the property. This notice has been mailed at least 10 calendar days before the scheduled hearing. Any property owner may protest the collection of the costs set out above by filing a written protest with the City Clerk before the date and time of the hearing set out above. The City Council will review the itemized statement of costs, make corrections or revisions and may confirm the itemized statement of cost by resolution. The action of the City Council shall be final. Once confirmed, the statement of costs shall be included in a Notice of Lien. The Notice of Lien then shall be recorded as a special assessment lien against the property to be collected with and in the same manner as real property taxes and subject to the same penalties for delinquency. Alternatively, the lien may be foreclosed as allowed by law. If you have questions or comments, please contact Anna Garcia, Code Enforcement Officer at: 760-337-4266. Marcela Piedra, City Manager L005 M6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000074 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BLOSSOM KIDS 3775 Blossom Way El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3775 Blossom Way
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Georgina Molina-Villegas
Residence Address:
3775 Blossom Way El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 960-2770
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/27/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Georgina Molina-Villegas
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:02/02/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:02/01/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L965 F13,20,27,M6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000072 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DJ FASHION & TAQUISA 878 El Centro Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 878 El Centro Ave
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose Luis Jimenez
Residence Address:
878 El Centro Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X - -/--/2011
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose Luis Jimenez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/01/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/31/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L976 F13,20,27,M6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000088 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CHROMALLOY SOUTHWEST 1749 Stergios Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1749 Stergios Rd.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Chromalloy Gas Turbine, LLC
Residence Address:
3999 RCA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 357-1183
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 200736310052
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/10/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Amanda Sanders, Assistant Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/08/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/07/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L980 F20,27,M6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000111 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SMILE PARADISE ORTHODONTICS 2011 Ross Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2011 Ross Ave
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Richard Gutierrez, DDS, MS, INC. A Professional Corporation
Residence Address:
2011 Ross Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 370-0770
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2129808
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/01/2000
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/13/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Richard Gutierrez, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/11/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/10/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L990 F27,M6,13,20
