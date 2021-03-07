090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT HEARING BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District ("Air District") Hearing Board will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 and if necessary, will be continued at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 in the County Administration Board Chambers, 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California. The Hearing Board will consider the issuance of an order for abatement or stipulated order for abatement to the Imperial Irrigation District ("IID") to establish requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea. This public hearing is a continuation of the ones that were held on December 18, 2020, January 29, 2021, and February 19, 2021. A copy of the original petition is available for inspection at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District office, located at 150 South 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243, or on the Air District's website, https://apcd.imperialcounty.org.
*Remote Virtual Participation Only*
Pursuant to Governor Newson's Executive Orders N-25-20 (March 12, 2020), N-29-20, (March 17, 2020) and N-33-20 (March 19, 2020), to protect the health and well-being of all Californians, and establish consistency across the state to slow the spread of COVID 19, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board will temporarily not be providing in-person participation. The Hearing Board will make available the hearing via video conferencing and by telephone. Please follow the instructions below to join the meeting remotely.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR ELECTRONIC PARTICIPATION: Join Zoom Meeting - from PC, Laptop or Phone https://zoom.us/j/92771211445 Meeting ID: 927 7121 1445 Teleconference Dial In: +1 669 900 6833 LISTEN-ONLY OPTION: http://imperial.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2
Anyone interested in the establishment of requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea is invited to attend via zoom or phone and be heard. If, in the future, you wish to challenge the above in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues which you or someone else raised orally at this public hearing or in written correspondence received by the Hearing Board at or before the meeting on March 18, 2021. If you would like your written material to be included in the paper distribution to the Hearing Board, please submit eight [8] copies to the Clerk of the Board via email (CassiJustice@co.imperial.ca.us) no later than noon PST on March 16, 2021. After that date, written material can still be submitted for electronic distribution up until the close of the public testimony portion of the public hearing by emailing the same email address above. All interested persons desiring to present oral evidence will be able to do so through telephone or Zoom connection. For additional information, contact the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District at (442-265-1800). THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT By: Cassi Justice Clerk of the Hearing Board Date: March 1, 2021 L998 M7
NOTICE OF SCHEDULED VACANCIES ON THE CITY OF EL CENTRO PERSONNEL APPEALS BOARD
Pursuant to Section 54974 of the California Government Code and El Centro Resolution No.77-51 notice is hereby given that three (3) scheduled vacancies exist on the El Centro Personnel Appeals Board, with term ending April 15, 2021 Applications are now being accepted for Personnel Appeals Board Member. Interested individuals may pick up an application in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or download the application off the City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org/clerksoffice under Boards & Commissions. All applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk. The successful appointees will serve for the unexpired term ending April 15, 2025. Personnel Appeals Board Members are required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office and complete an AB 1234 Ethics Training Course for Local Officials. Appointment to the El Centro Personnel Appeals Board shall not be made by the City Council for at least ten (10) working days after publication in the local newspaper and posting of this notice in the office of the City Clerk. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L999 M7
