090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Section 99238.5 of the California Public Utilities Code states that a public hearing be held at a minimum of once annually, to receive testimony on whether or not there are public transit needs which can be reasonably met by public funds provided by the Transportation Development Act (TDA). The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) must make a determination, as to whether there are needs that can be reasonably met with public funds, before it can allocate these funds to projects other than public transit. The determination on transit needs will be made by ICTC, from a review of the oral testimony received at the public hearing, written testimony received, and, after receiving comments from the Imperial County Social Services Transportation Advisory Council. This hearing will be concerned with funding for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Comments are solicited relevant to the need for public transit throughout Imperial County and the incorporated cities. Testimony will not be accepted regarding streets and roads. The public hearing will be conducted on:
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 3:00 PM County Board Chambers 940 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
In addition to presenting oral testimony at the hearing, people are invited to submit written or email comments. Please send your comments on or before 5:00PM on March 3rd, 2020 to:
Imperial County Transportation Commission Transit Hearing Coordinator 1503 N. Imperial Ave. Suite 104 El Centro, CA 92243 davidaguirre@imperialctc.org
The Regional Mobility Plan may be reviewed at the offices of the Southern California Association of Governments, 818 W. 7th Street, 12th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017. L433 J31,F9,M1
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Guzman CASE NUMBER EPR000591
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Guzman A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Maria Teresa Venegas in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Maria Teresa Venegas be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on March 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jahzeel Osejo 17897 MacArthur Blvd. #205 Irvine, CA 92614 949-955-2445 L442 F23,27,M1
090 Legal Ads|
HEBER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL Professional Park Landscape Maintenance Services
Proposals Due: March 12, 2020 by 3:00 p.m. Heber Public Utility District is seeking proposals from Professional Park Landscape Maintenance Companies to maintain about 20 acres of parks owned by the Heber PUD. Request for Proposals with specific details are available at the Heber Public Utility District Office at 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103, Heber, CA 92249. The full Request for Proposal can also be accessed on our website at www.heber.ca.gov. Proposals are due by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted. Sealed proposals must be delivered via mail or hand delivery to: Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) Attention: Laura Fischer, General Manager 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249 760-482-2440 HPUD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and untimely or non-compliant proposals will be rejected. L471 F20,23,M1
090 Legal Ads|
Heber Del Sol Family Apartments
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, WBE and Section 3 subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Heber Del Sol Family Apartments, is located on Pitzer Road, Heber CA 92249, in Imperial County. This is a federal and state funded project with both State DIR and Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage Requirements. Estimated start date is June 2020. Bids must be submitted by 03/16/20. Interested bidders must contact Ruben Partida at (760) 457-6820 for the link to plans and specifications. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://efiling.dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 Public Registration Bill L493 F29,M1,2,3,4,5,6
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding Conditional Use Permit 19_06. The applicant is requesting a time extension of an on annexation/conditional use permit and amendment to the existing Conditions of Approval for the Conditional Use Permit to extend the hours of operation of the Trucking Facility. The annexation was approved in January 2019. The time extension is needed to finish the improvements required for the facility to continue operating, that are tied to an existing conditional use permit, allowing the operation of a trucking facility located at 2475 Clark Road; Imperial, CA 92251. If the time extension is not granted, there is the possibility of a revocation of the conditional use permit. The project has an existing certified Negative Declaration under the California Environmental Quality Act. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L496 M1
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding a purposed Specific Plan Amendment for the Victoria Ranch Subdivision Specific Plan. The applicant is requesting permission to change the "theme tree" that runs along Aten Road; from Legakes Boulevard to Cross Road within the City of Imperial, CA 92251. The project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act per Section: 15304 (b). Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L497 M1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.