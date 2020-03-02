090 Legal Ads|
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Jacob Slagle
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Julian Jacob Arellano
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 December 06, 2018 (06 de Diciembre del 2018)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Brawley, California 92227
2. A hearing will be held on (date) April 06, 2020 AT 8:30 A.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 06 de Abril del, 2020 (fecha): a las (hora) 8:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: February 10, 2020 Fecha: 10 de Febrero del 2020 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L463 F24,M2,9,16
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001050
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Yarely Castro filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Ayden Joshua Perez Castro Adryan Fernando Perez Castro Proposed Name Ayden Joshua Castro Adryan Fernando Castro
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING March 10, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 12-31-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L473 F21,24,M2,9
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
GENERAL: Various Sites: Rockwood Elementary, Kennedy Gardens Elementary, Mains Elementary, Enrique Camarena Middle School MANDATORY PREBID AND JOB WALK: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calexico Unified School District of Imperial Valley, California, acting by and though its Governing Board, hereafter referred to as the District will receive up to, but not later than March 19th by 5:00 m. sealed bids for the award of a contract for the following: Paving various sites. The district will be holding a mandatory job walk on March 5th at 9:00 am. Please check in at the main office of each site. The job walk will begin at Kennedy Gardens Elementary School 2300 Rockwood Ave. All areas needing repair will be identified by the district during the job walk. All Bids are due on March 19th by 5:00 pm. All sealed bids shall be sent to Mr. Chris De La Rosa, Supervisor of Maintenance Operations and Transportation, Calexico Unified School District, 1085 Andrade Ave, Calexico, CA 92231. Please direct all questions regarding this RFP to Mr. De La Rosa. Email: cdelarosa@cusdk12.org. Bid documents to be posted no later than March 6th. L491 F28,M2
Heber Del Sol Family Apartments
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, WBE and Section 3 subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Heber Del Sol Family Apartments, is located on Pitzer Road, Heber CA 92249, in Imperial County. This is a federal and state funded project with both State DIR and Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage Requirements. Estimated start date is June 2020. Bids must be submitted by 03/16/20. Interested bidders must contact Ruben Partida at (760) 457-6820 for the link to plans and specifications. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://efiling.dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 Public Registration Bill L493 F29,M1,2,3,4,5,6
ORDINANCE NO. 805 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF IMPERIAL AMENDING THE IMPERIAL CITY CODE TO CHANGE THE ZONING DESIGNATION FROM R-1 (RESIDENTIAL SINGLE FAMILY) TO C-1 (COMMERCIAL NEIGHBORHOOD) FOR APN 064-151-002
Pursuant to Section 24.19.600 et al, the City Council of the City of Imperial, State of California, does hereby ordain as follows: SECTION 1: The Official Zoning Map of the City of Imperial, Imperial County, adopted at Section 24.01.140 of Chapter 24 of the Imperial City Code is hereby conditionally amended pursuant to Section 24.19.600, et seq. as set forth in this ordinance. SECTION 2: The property affected by this ordinance is specifically known as APN 064- 151-002. SECTION 3: The new zone for said property is hereby changed from R-1 (Residential Single Family) to C-1 (Commercial Neighborhood). SECTION 4: Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect and shall be in force thirty (30) days after the date of adoption, and prior to the expiration of fifteen (15) days from the passage thereof, shall be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation printed and published in the County of Imperial, together with the names of the members of the City Council voting for and against the same. PASSED, ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the City Council of the City of Imperial this 19th day of February 2020. ________________________ Darrell Pechtl, Mayor ATTEST: ______________________ Debra Jackson, City Clerk STATE OF CALIFORNIA) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL )ss CITY OF IMPERIAL ) I, Debra Jackson, City Clerk of the City of Imperial, do hereby certify that the foregoing Ordinance No. 805 had its 1st reading on February 5, 2020 and was passed by the following roll call vote: AYES: AMPARANO, DALE, EUGENIO, TUCKER, AND PECHTL NOES: NONE ABSENT: NONE ABSTAIN: NONE MOTION CARRIED 5-0 I, Debra Jackson, City Clerk of the City of Imperial, do hereby certify that the foregoing Ordinance No. 805 had its 2nd reading on February 19, 2020 and was passed by the following roll call vote: AYES: EUGENIO, TUCKER, AND PECHTL NOES: NONE ABSENT: AMPARANO AND DALE ABSTAIN: NONE MOTION CARRIED 3-0 DEBRA JACKSON, CITY CLERK CITY OF IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA L500 M2
