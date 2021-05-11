090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001879
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Sergio Alberto Borjon Beltran and Berenice Ortega Beltran filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Sergio Beltran Ortega Proposed Name Sergio Alberto Ortega Beltran II
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 28, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-27-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L106 My4,11,18,25
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitations for interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority Advisory Committee
Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 12301.6(3)(C) the Imperial County In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the In Home Supportive Services Public Authority Advisory Committee for a three (3) year term. Purpose: The purpose of the Public Authority is to improve in home supportive services and provide assistance to its recipients through the establishment of a central registry of service providers, and to perform any other function it deems necessary for the operation of the Public Authority or related to the delivery of in home supportive services in Imperial County. Vacancies: 11 Criteria: Five (5) IHSS Recipients Four (4) IHSS Providers Two (2) Personal Assistance Services If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the County of Imperial's main page. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Blanca Acosta
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L129 My11
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on May 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial (the "County") will conduct a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), at which it will hear and consider information concerning the proposed issuance by the California Municipal Finance Authority (the "Authority") of qualified solid waste disposal facility bonds pursuant to section 142(a)(6) of the Code in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $703,700,000 (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be part of a plan of finance, and may be issued in one or more series from time to time over a period of multiple years. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds, in an amount not expected to exceed $18,200,000, is intended to finance and/or refinance certain capital projects located in the County at the following locations in the unincorporated portion of the County and currently owned and/or operated by the following affiliates of Republic Services, Inc.: (i) Allied Waste Services of Imperial, 3354 Dogwood Road, Imperial, CA 92251, owned and/or operated by Allied Waste Transportation, Inc. (up to $10,000,000 of Bonds, including up to $5,000,000 of new money Bonds at such location), and (ii) Allied Imperial LF, 104 East Robinson Road, Imperial, CA 92251, owned and/or operated by Imperial Landfill, Inc. (up to $8,200,000 of Bonds, including up to $7,800,000 of new money Bonds at such location). The current owners and/or operators set forth above, and their affiliates, including Republic Services, Inc., are collectively referred to herein as the "Borrower." The projects to be financed and/or refinanced at such locations (collectively, the "Project") include: (a) improvements to existing landfill facilities, including construction of new disposal cells and liners within currently permitted acreage, (b) additions and improvements to the leachate collection and treatment system, including leachate trenching, (c) additions and improvements to the methane gas systems, (d) installation of new liners for intermittent and final closure of completed sections of the landfill facilities, (e) site improvements, (f) acquisition of equipment to be used at the landfill facilities, and (g) acquisition of other equipment and assets necessary to support the foregoing improvements and to place them into service. The Bonds and the obligation to pay principal of and interest thereon and any redemption premium with respect thereto do not constitute indebtedness or an obligation of the County, the Authority, the State of California or any political subdivision thereof, within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory debt limitation, or a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of any of them. The Bonds shall be a limited obligation of the Authority, payable solely from certain revenues duly pledged therefor and generally representing amounts paid by the Borrower. The hearing will commence at 11:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard Through the guidance of the County's Public Health Officer, California Department of Public Health, and the California Governor's Office, in order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, members of the public are strongly encouraged to listen to the live audio and video stream of the public hearing at https://imperialcounty.org/bosagendas. Public comment for the hearing may be submitted in writing. It is respectfully requested that all written comments be sent via email to the Clerk of the Board at bospubliccomment@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 2:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the hearing. Public comments may be submitted orally either through teleconference or in person. Those wishing to make public comment telephonically should make arrangements with the Clerk of the Board prior to Monday at 2:00 p.m. All timely public comments will be provided to the Board of Supervisors and will become part of the public record. Members of the public that plan to attend the hearing in person will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing i.e. maintain a six-foot distance other individuals, and shall also be required to wear a face covering at all times in accordance with the State's Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings. Additional information concerning the above matter may be obtained from the Clerk of the Board, County of Imperial, 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243 .
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
L130 My11
