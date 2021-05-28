090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.20210000312 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID)
2) Fictitious Business Name(s): POOL & ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS LLC 353 E. Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5069 Savarese Circle
Tampa, FL 33634
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Florida Water Products LLC
Residence Address:
5069 Savarese Circle Tampa, FL 33634
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202109810518
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/21/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Erick R. Jacobsson, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:04/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:04/20/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L090 A30,M7,14,21
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Shawn Michael Reyes
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Shawna Michelle Reyes
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 November 26, 2019 (26 de Noviembre del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 El Centro Regional Medical Center, El Centro, California, 92243
2. A hearing will be held on (date) July 14, 2021 AT 1:30 P.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 14 de Julio del 2021, a la 1:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: March 3, 2021 Fecha: 3 de Marzo del 2021 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L110 My7,14,21,28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000328 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRIGHT HEALTHCARE 5455 Garden Grove Blvd., Suite 500 Westminster, CA 92683 Orange County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
219 N 2nd Street, Suite 401
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Universal Care INC
Residence Address:
5455 Garden Grove Blvd. Suite 500 Westminster, CA, 92683
Phone Number (Optional):
(949)230-1437
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1173818
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/29/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jeffrey Davis, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/29/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/28/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L114 My7,14,21,28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000298 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CORTEZ MARIBEL FAMILY CHILD CARE 231 Cahuilla Dr. Imperial CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
231 Cahuilla Dr.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Maribel Cortez
Residence Address:
231 Cahuilla Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)335-8978
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/16/2021
7)
I, Maribel Cortez__ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Maribel Cortez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/16/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/15/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L118 My14,21,28,Jn4
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF SEELEY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Seeley Union District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN (LCAP) and BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: Seeley Union School District- Board Room 1812 W Rio Vista St Seeley, CA 92273 Date: June 8, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: Seeley Union School District Office Dates available for inspection: 6/3, 6/4, 6/7, 6/8 During the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L126 My28
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF WESTMORLAND UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Westmorland Union Elementary School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: 200 South C Street Westmorland, CA 92281 Buisness Center Date: June 8, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: Business Center Dates available for inspection: June 1 - June 7, 2020 During the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools
L131 My28
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF MEADOWS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Meadows Union School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN (LCAP) and BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: Via Zoom Zoom ID to be posted at a later date on website: www.meadowsunion.org Date: June 09, 2021 Time: 5:30 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: 2059 Bowker Road, El Centro, CA 92243 Dates available for inspection: June 4, 2021 During the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L132 MY28
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF MCCABE UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of McCabe Union Elementary School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN (LCAP) and BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2020 prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: 701 W. McCabe Road El Centro, CA 92243 Date: 06/15/21 Time: 5:00 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: Corfman District Office Dates available for inspection: June 11 - June 15, 2021 During the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L133 My28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000277 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY GLASS 1010 S. Imperial Ave. Calexico CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1010 S. Imperial Ave. Calexico CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Alejandro F Hernandez
Residence Address:
1420 Van Buren Ave. Calexico CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)357-3288
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/09/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alejandro F Hernandez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/09/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/08/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L136 My7,14,21,28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000337 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CENTRO BBQ 150 Charles Elmore Dr El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
150 Charles Elmore Dr
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Centro BBQ L.L.C.
Residence Address:
150 Charles Elmore Dr El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)540-0665
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202105510292
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Angel Gomez Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L145 My21,28,Jn4,11
RESOLUTION No. 042021-3042 A RESOLUTION OF INTENTION TO CONTINUE ASSESSMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021-22 PRELIMINARILY APPROVING ENGINEER'S REPORT, AND PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF HEARING EL CENTRO SCHOOL DISTRICT Maintenance Assessment District RESOLVED, by the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the El Centro School District (the "District"), County of Imperial, State of California, that: 1. On February 9, 2021, this Board adopted Resolution No. 020921-3038, a Resolution Directing Preparation of Annual Report for the El Centro School District Maintenance Assessment District (the "Maintenance Assessment District"). Pursuant to this resolution, SCI Consulting Group, the Engineer of Work, prepared an Engineer's Report in accordance with Section 22565, et seq., of the California Streets and Highways Code and Article XIIID of the California Constitution (the "Report"). The Report has been made, filed with the Clerk of the Board and duly considered by the Board and is hereby deemed sufficient and preliminarily approved. The Report shall stand as the Engineer's Report for all subsequent proceedings under and pursuant to the foregoing resolution. 2. It is the intention of this Board to continue to levy and collect assessments and installment assessments within the Maintenance Assessment District for fiscal year 2021-22. Within the Maintenance Assessment District, the existing and proposed improvements are generally described as follows: Debt Service, Principal, Interest and related costs for Limited Obligation Improvement Bonds issued in 1996-97 for the construction and completion of the Gymnasium at Kennedy Middle School, 900 North 6th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. 3. The assessments for fiscal year 2021-22 are not proposed to increase. The assessment rate for fiscal year 2021-22 is $19.00 per single family equivalent benefit unit. 4. The Maintenance Assessment District consists of the lots and parcels shown on the boundary map of the Maintenance Assessment District on file with the Clerk of the Board of the El Centro School District, and reference is hereby made to such map for further particulars. 5. Reference is hereby made to the Report for a full and detailed description of the Improvements, the boundaries of the Maintenance Assessment District and the proposed continuation of the assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the Maintenance Assessment District. 6. Notice is hereby given that on June 8, 2021, at the hour of 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room, District Administrative Offices, 1256 Broadway Street, El Centro, California, a hearing by the Board will be held on the questions of ordering of the improvements and the continuation of the proposed assessments. 7. Prior to the conclusion of the hearing, any interested person may file a written protest with the Clerk of the Board, or, having previously filed a protest, may file a written withdrawal of that protest. A written protest shall state all grounds of objection. A protest by a property owner shall contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by such owner. 8. The Clerk of the Board shall cause a notice of the hearing to be given by publishing a copy of this Resolution once, at least ten (10) days prior to the date of the hearing above specified, in the Imperial Valley Press, a newspaper circulated in the El Centro School District.PASSED AND ADOPTED this 20th day of April 2021, by the following vote: AYES: 5, NOES: 0, ABSENT: 0, ABSTAIN: 0. L146 My28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000324 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AGRICOM 1757 Carr Rd Ste 45B Room A Calexico CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1160 Rosas Street Unit 158 Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Rosario Ofelia Chavez
Residence Address:
2204 Madison Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 595-5122
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 08/13/2008
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/28/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rosario Ofelia Chavez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/28/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/27/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L158 My21,28,Jn4,11
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will conduct a public hearing before the Planning Commission on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits, at the City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA to discuss the following: Conditional Use Permit 21-03 at 970 S. 2nd Street - The applicant, California Cremation & Burial, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to operate a crematorium at 970 S. 2nd Street (APN 053-491-010). The project site consists of a 0.67-acre property 800 feet north of the northwest corner of Ross Avenue and S. 2nd Street. A 6,250 square foot building occupies the 0.67-acre property and the entire operation will be contained inside of the existing building. This facility will aid in the facilitation of cremations for California Cremation & Burial and would not act as another location in which retail, funeral services, or direct interactions with the general/retail public will be conducted. The Planning Commission will be considering issuing a recommendation to City Council for final action. Conditional Use Permit 21-02 for monopalm antenna tower at 1560 Ocotillo Drive - Vertical Bridge is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to construct a 75' "monopalm" antenna tower at 1560 Ocotillo Drive. The antenna tower will be located at the northeast corner of the property within a new 20' x 35' equipment enclosure. The project site is used as a commercial shopping center. Other improvements being proposed is landscaping along the Ocotillo Drive frontage and rehabilitating the existing parking area. The Planning Commission will be considering issuing a recommendation to City Council for final action. Town Center Phase IV Infill Apartments - The project proposes the development of a 180-unit apartment complex at the northwest corner of 8th Street and Bradshaw Avenue. The project would require a General Plan Amendment to change the existing General Plan land use designation on the portion of the site proposed for development from General Commercial to High Density Residential. The project would also rezone the same portion of the property from CG-General Commercial to R3-Multiple Family Residential. The existing General Commercial land use designation and CG-Commercial zoning would continue to apply to the remainder of the property (approximately 7.7 acres), which is proposed to be subdivided to allow for future commercial development (not proposed for development at this time). A Mitigated Negative Declaration in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act has been prepared. The Planning Commission will be considering issuing a recommendation to City Council for final action. The related staff reports are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545. Due to current public health restrictions, all Planning Commission meetings are being held in person and virtually. All members of the public are able to participate via Zoom. The information for participation on this platform is as follows: Zoom: Meeting ID: 864 5507 8730; Optional dial-in number (669) 900-6833 The purpose of the public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. If you are unable to attend the public hearing by the aforementioned meeting platforms, you may direct written comments to the City of El Centro, Community Development Department, Planning Division, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, call (760) 337-4545 or e-mail ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. In addition, information may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. If special accommodations are required due to sensory impairment/disability, please contact the Planning Division at (760) 337-4545 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Director of Community Development L168 My28
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Coachella Valley Water District (the "District") will conduct a public hearing on June 8, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, in the Board Chambers of the District offices, located at 75515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, CA 92211, to consider adopting adjustments to and increases in the rates of its domestic water service charges. Oral or written presentations on the proposed adjustments to the rates may be made at the meeting by any interested person. Please be advised, CVWD has implemented COVID-19 testimony requirements, which can be found on the District's website at: ****. You may also contact the Clerk of the Board to receive a copy. Individuals wishing to address the Board may provide written comments in advance of the meeting via mail to: Coachella Valley Water District, Attn.: Sylvia Bermudez, Clerk of the Board PO Box 1058, Coachella, CA 92236 or via email to SBermudez@cvwd.org. You may provide public comment during the meeting via telephone or pursuant to the Districts online meeting platform. For information on how to provide public comment at the meeting, please refer to the June 8, 2021 agenda. The agenda is posted at least 72-hours in advance of the meeting and can be found on the District's website at www.cvwd.org/151/Board-Agendas. You may also contact the Clerk of the Board at (760) 398-2651 or via email at SBermudez@cvwd.org for additional information. The District has determined that rate adjustments for the domestic water service charges are necessary to enable it to: recover current and projected increases in the costs of operations and maintenance, including capital infrastructure improvements, energy cost increases, personnel costs, supplies and services, and equipment; comply with State and Federal mandated regulatory requirements; avoid operational deficits and depletion of reserves; and operate the utility in a financially prudent manner. DATED: May 28, 2021 COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT By: /s/ Sylvia M. Bermudez Sylvia M. Bermudez, Clerk of the Board COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT L175 My28
