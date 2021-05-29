090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000325 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DEZERT ADVENTURES 1182 N. Imperial Hwy Ocotillo, CA 92259 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 250
Ocotillo, CA 92259
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Joshua Rodrigues
Residence Address:
62 Cactus Ave Ocotillo, CA 92259
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 358-7300
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/28/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Joshua Rodrigues, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/28/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/27/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L109 My15,22,29,Jn5
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000309 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ALPHA TECH 196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Christian James Legakes
Residence Address:
196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)791-8736
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/01/2017
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Christian James Legakes, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L113 My8,15,22,29
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000303 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RODRIGUEZ INSURANCE AGENCY LLC 3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Rodriguez Insurance Agency LLC
Residence Address:
3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-0160
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202104710114
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jasmin Ivette Rodriguez, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L117 My8,15,22,29
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000305 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SALTCEDAR BBQ 612 W Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1016 N 12th Street El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Daniel Justus Hughes
Residence Address:
1016 N 12th Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(619)724-8162
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Daniel Justus Hughes Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L140 My15,22,29,Jn5
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000345 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SWEET DREAMS 713 N H St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 713 N H St.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Marissa Torres Leon Residence Address: 713 N H St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 355-8788
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/20/1999
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marisa Torres Leon, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/04/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/03/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L143 My15,22,29,Jn5
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000348 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRAWLEY LIQUOR 1045 Main St., Ste A Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1045 Main St., Ste A Brawley, CA 92227
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Shaba Investments # 2, INC.
Residence Address:
1045 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)344-2800
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C3848217
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 12/07/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/04/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Majed Bihnam Shaba President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/05/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/04/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L144 My15,22,29,Jn5
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000359 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RALLY'S HAMBURGER 200 E Cole Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5265 Lovelock St
San Diego, CA 92110
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Barrios Food Inc
Residence Address:
5265 Lovelock St San Diego, CA 92110
Phone Number (Optional):
(619)295-3119
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2224335
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/14/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/06/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert H Barrios Jr President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L147 My22,29,Jn5,12
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000360 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA 1051 Imperial Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5265 Lovelock St
San Diego, CA 92110
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Barrios Food Inc
Residence Address:
5265 Lovelock St San Diego, CA 92110
Phone Number (Optional):
(619)295-3119
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2224335
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/14/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/06/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert H Barrios Jr President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L148 My22,29,Jn5,12
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000366 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRAND NEW DAY 5455 Garden Grove Blvd, Suite 500 Westminster, CA 92683 Orange County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
Tonya Lebrec, Bright Health,
219 N 2nd St, Ste 401 Minneapolis, MN 55401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Universal Care Inc
Residence Address:
5455 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 500 Westminster, CA 92683
Phone Number (Optional):
(949) 230-1437
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1173818
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/14/2016
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/09/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jeffrey Davis, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/10/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/09/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L151 My22,29,Jn5,12
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000333 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
D&L SMOG CHECK 445 E Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1236 Primavera Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Francisco Llamas
Residence Address:
1236 Primavera Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 432-0080
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/30/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Francisco Llamas, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/30/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/29/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L163 My22,29,Jn5,12
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000316 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GROCERY OUTLET OF EL CENTRO 1537 Main St. El Centro, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1060 Rolling Hills Dr. Corona, CA 92878
3) Full Name of Registrant:
J&G Industries
Residence Address:
1060 Rolling Hills Dr. Corona, CA 92878
Phone Number (Optional):
(951) 280-9130
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/23/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gloria P Pineda, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/23/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/22/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L166 My22,29,Jn5,12
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF PART 139 MARKING IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT AT THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIRPORT
Sealed proposals for the construction of the Part 139 Marking Improvements Project contract will be received at the Office of the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243 until 2:30 PM, local time, June 25, 2021 and there, at said office, at said time, publicly opened and read aloud. The proposed project generally includes removal of existing pavement markings and installation of new pavement markings. The Contractor must have a Class A license to perform this work. The Contractor shall have and shall maintain the proper Contractor license from award of contract through contract acceptance (per Public Contract Code 10164). Bid documents will be available on the Imperial County Department of Public Works (Public Works) website (https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org) under the "Projects out to bid" section at no charge. Hard copy(ies) of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS (consisting of the Advertisement, the Proposal, the Sample Agreement, and the Specifications) and the CONTRACT DRAWINGS, can be obtained Monday through Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (PDT) at: Imperial County Department of Public Works 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA, 92243 Phone (442) 265-1818 A one hundred dollar ($100) non-refundable fee for each hardcopy bid package set of the contract documents is required. Those desiring to pick up bid sets shall call to reserve a copy of bid documents to ensure the availability. Each proposal must conform and be responsive to the contract documents and must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond, in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the total maximum proposal price for the contract in the form and subject to the conditions provided in the Preparation of Proposal. Requests concerning this project must be made in writing and submitted via email to the following personnel:
To be given consideration, requests must be received no later than 5:00 PM, local time, June 15, 2021. Any supplemental instructions will be in the form of written addenda, which, when issued, will be sent and/or posted on the Public Works website not later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the date fixed for the opening of bids. All addenda so issued shall become Part of the Contract and acknowledged by Bidder. Failure of any Bidder to receive any such addenda or interpretation shall not relieve said Bidder from any obligation under his bid submitted. A pre-bid conference/facility walkthrough has been scheduled in order to review the specific requirements of this contract and walk the project site. The pre-bid conference/facility walkthrough is scheduled for June 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM, local time at: Imperial County Airport Administration Office 1099 Airport Road Imperial, CA 92251 Contact: Jenell Guerrero, MPA Telephone No.: (442) 265-1815 Attendance at the Pre-Bid conference/facility walkthrough is MANDATORY. Any firm that does not attend the mandatory site visit/briefing shall not be eligible to submit a bid proposal. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities in the proposal, and to reject any and all proposals.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
L176 My29
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL PART I BIDDING INFORMATION NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street in El Centro, California 92243, until 2:00 p.m. on June 25, 2021 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
CLARK RD IMPROVEMENTS FROM WAHL RD TO 0.5mi NORTH OF SR-98 AND FROM HEBER RD TO 0.5mi NORTH OF HEBER RD IN IMPERIAL COUNTY Federal Project No. STBGL-5958(114) County Project No. 6598
The DBE Contract Goal for the projects is 12% The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE "BUY AMERICA" PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work. The contractor must respond with a bid proposal for Base Bid. Recommendation of selection to award Base Bid will be based on cost and budget availability at time of award. For purposes of determination of the lowest bid, Public Contract Code Section 20103.8 (a) will be used.
Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patents ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten (10) percent of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. The submission of a labor and materials bond (payment bond) is required on projects in excess of $25,000.00. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. Attention is directed to the Federal minimum wage rate requirements set forth elsewhere in these special provisions. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractor shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Contractor represents and warrants that it and its subcontractors are not ineligible to work for the County due to violations of Sections 1777.1 and 1777.7 of the Labor Code. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the State has established a statewide overall DBE goal. This County of Imperial federal-aid contract is considered to be part of the statewide overall DBE goal. The Agency is required to report to Caltrans on DBE participation for all Federal-Aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
L179 My29
