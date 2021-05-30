090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Calexico Unified School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: Cesar Chavez Elementary Multi-Purpose Room 1251 E. Zapata Street Calexico, CA 92231 Date: June 09, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: District Office, 901 Andrade Ave, Calexico, CA 92231 Dates available for inspection: June 04, 2020 - June 09, 2021 During the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L134 My30
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding the following items: Conditional Use Permit Application (CUP 21_05). The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit to allow the operation of an "Automobile Body Repair Shop" to be located at 705 S. P Street; Imperial, CA 92251. The project is Categorically Exempt from CEQA. Variance Application (21_01). The applicant is requesting a Variance Permit to allow the deviation of the ordained setback requirements for the construction of a swimming pool to be located at 626 Bahia Street; Imperial, CA 92251. The project is Categorically Exempt from CEQA. Variance Application (21_02). The applicant is requesting a Variance Permit to allow the deviation of the ordained setback requirements for an "Existing Patio Structure" to be located at 1101 E. Second Street; Imperial, CA 92251. The project is Categorically Exempt from CEQA. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed projects prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L182 My30
