NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Imperial Unified School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN (LCAP) and BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to Final Adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: 219 N E. St. Imperial, CA 92251 Date: June 10, 2021 Time: 5:30 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: Imperial Unified School District Office, Dates available for inspection: June 7, 2021 - September 2021 During the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L153 My31
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF IMPERIAL COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Imperial County Office of Education School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN (LCAP) and BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to Final Adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: 1398 Sperber Road El Centro, CA 92243 Date: June 14, 2021 Time: 5:30 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: 1398 Sperber Rd., El Centro, CA 92243 Dates available for inspection: June 9, 2021 During the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L154 My31
