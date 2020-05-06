090 Legal Ads|
RESOLUTION NO. 20-29 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ANNUAL ASSESSMENTS RELATED TO THE EL CENTRO TOWN CENTER LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of El Centro, California ("the City Council"), pursuant to the provisions of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972, Part 2 of Division 15 of the Streets and Highways Code of California, beginning with Section 22500 ("the Act") and by previous resolution, initiated proceedings for the Town Center Landscaping and Lighting District ("the District") to levy and collect annual assessments to pay for the operation, maintenance and servicing of landscaping, lighting and all appurtenant facilities related thereto for Fiscal Year 2020-2021; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to levy and collect the annual assessments against lots and parcels of land within the District to pay the cost and expenses related to the improvements described in section 2 of this resolution; and WHEREAS, the Engineer selected by the City Council has prepared and filed with the City Clerk for the City of El Centro, California ("the City") a report in connection with the District and levy of assessments for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021) in accordance with Chapter 1, Article 4 of the Act, and the Council did, by previous resolution, preliminarily approve the report. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA DOES HEREBY BE RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS: 1. That the above recitals are true and correct. 2. That the City Council hereby declares that it is its intention to seek the annual levy of the District in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22624 over and including the land within the District boundary, and to levy and collect assessments on all such land to pay the costs of the maintenance and servicing of the landscaping improvements and all appurtenant facilities and operations related thereto for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The territory included within the District is generally described in section 3 of this resolution and is designated as Town Center Landscaping and Lighting District. 3. That the boundaries of the District are located on east of State Highway 86 (Imperial Avenue), west of 8th Street, north of Bradshaw Avenue and generally south of Treshill. 4. That the landscaping improvements may include, but are not limited to all landscaping material and facilities within the District. These improvements include turf, ground cover, shrubs, trees, plants, irrigation and drainage systems, ornamental lighting structures, masonry walls or other fencing, entryway monuments, and associated appurtenant facilities located within the streetscape (and perimeter landscaping) surrounding the developments. The street lighting improvements may include but are not limited to electrical energy, lighting fixtures, poles, meters, conduits, electrical cable and associated appurtenant facilities. For specific improvements reference Fiscal Year 2020-2021 engineer's report. 5. That the proposed assessments for the District are outlined in the engineer's annual levy report. The report details the proposed assessments necessary to provide for the annual operation, administration, services and maintenance of the improvements described in section 4 of this resolution and by reference said report is made part of this resolution. 6. That the District and the associated assessments as outlined in the engineer's report are in compliance with the provisions of California Constitution Article XIIID. 7. That the City Council hereby declares its intention to conduct a public hearing concerning the District and the levy of assessments for the improvements related thereto in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22626 of the Act. 8. That the notice is hereby given that a public hearing on these matters will be held by the City Council on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as feasible in the regular meeting chambers of the City Council located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. 9. That the City Clerk shall cause notice to be given of the time and place of the public hearing by causing the publishing of this resolution once in the local paper not less than ten (10) days before the date of the hearing and by posting a copy of this resolution on the official bulletin board customarily used by the City Council for the posting of notices. 10. That any interested person may file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the conclusion of the hearing, or having previously filed protest, may file a written withdrawal of that protest. A written protest shall state all grounds of objection and a protest by a property owner shall contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by such property owner. At the public hearing, all interested persons shall be afforded the opportunity to hear and be heard. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 7th day of April, 2020. CITY OF EL CENTRO By: ____________________________ Efrain Silva, Mayor ATTEST: By: ___________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY By:___________________________________ Elizabeth L. Martyn, City Attorney STATE OF CALIFORNIA ) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL ) ss CITY OF EL CENTRO ) I, Norma Wyles, City Clerk of the City of El Centro, California, do hereby certify that the foregoing Resolution No. 20-29 was duly and regularly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 7th day of April, 2020, by the following vote: AYES: Garcia, Jackson, Silva, Viegas-Walker, Oliva NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAINED: None By ___________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk L579 M6
RESOLUTION NO. 20-23 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ANNUAL ASSESSMENTS RELATED TO THE EL CENTRO BUENA VISTA LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of El Centro, California ("the City Council"), pursuant to the provisions of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972, Part 2 of Division 15 of the Streets and Highways Code of California, beginning with Section 22500 ("the Act") and by previous resolution, initiated proceedings for the Buena Vista Landscaping and Lighting District ("the District") to levy and collect annual assessments to pay for the operation, maintenance and servicing of landscaping, lighting and all appurtenant facilities related thereto for Fiscal Year 2020-2021; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to levy and collect the annual assessments against lots and parcels of land within the District to pay the cost and expenses related to the improvements described in section 2 of this resolution; and WHEREAS, the Engineer selected by the City Council has prepared and filed with the City Clerk for the City of El Centro, California ("the City") a report in connection with the District and levy of assessments for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021) in accordance with Chapter 1, Article 4 of the Act, and the Council did, by previous resolution, preliminarily approve the report. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA DOES HEREBY BE RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS: 1. That the above recitals are true and correct. 2. That the City Council hereby declares that it is its intention to seek the annual levy of the District in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22624 over and including the land within the District boundary, and to levy and collect assessments on all such land to pay the costs of the maintenance and servicing of the landscaping improvements and all appurtenant facilities and operations related thereto for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The territory included within the District is generally described in section 3 of this resolution and is designated as Buena Vista Landscaping and Lighting District. 3. That the boundaries of the District are located on the west side of Eighth Street, between McCabe Road and Interstate 8. 4. That the landscaping improvements may include, but are not limited to all landscaping material and facilities within the District. These improvements include turf, ground cover, shrubs, trees, plants, irrigation and drainage systems, ornamental lighting structures, masonry walls or other fencing, entryway monuments, and associated appurtenant facilities located within the streetscape (and perimeter landscaping) surrounding the developments. The street lighting improvements may include but are not limited to electrical energy, lighting fixtures, poles, meters, conduits, electrical cable and associated appurtenant facilities. For specific improvements reference Fiscal Year 2020-2021 engineer's report. 5. That the proposed assessments for the District are outlined in the engineer's annual levy report. The report details the proposed assessments necessary to provide for the annual operation, administration, services and maintenance of the improvements described in section 4 of this resolution and by reference said report is made part of this resolution. 6. That the District and the associated assessments as outlined in the engineer's report are in compliance with the provisions of California Constitution Article XIIID. 7. That the City Council hereby declares its intention to conduct a public hearing concerning the District and the levy of assessments for the improvements related thereto in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22626 of the Act. 8. That the notice is hereby given that a public hearing on these matters will be held by the City Council on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as feasible in the regular meeting chambers of the City Council located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. 9. That the City Clerk shall cause notice to be given of the time and place of the public hearing by causing the publishing of this resolution once in the local paper not less than ten (10) days before the date of the hearing and by posting a copy of this resolution on the official bulletin board customarily used by the City Council for the posting of notices. 10. That any interested person may file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the conclusion of the hearing, or having previously filed protest, may file a written withdrawal of that protest. A written protest shall state all grounds of objection and a protest by a property owner shall contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by such property owner. At the public hearing, all interested persons shall be afforded the opportunity to hear and be heard. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 7th day of April, 2020. CITY OF EL CENTRO By: ____________________________ Efrain Silva, Mayor ATTEST: By: ___________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY By:___________________________________ Elizabeth L. Martyn, City Attorney STATE OF CALIFORNIA ) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL ) ss CITY OF EL CENTRO ) I, Norma Wyles, City Clerk of the City of El Centro, California, do hereby certify that the foregoing Resolution No. 20-23 was duly and regularly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 7th day of April, 2020, by the following vote: AYES: Garcia, Jackson, Silva, Viegas-Walker, Oliva NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAINED: None By ___________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk L580 M6
RESOLUTION NO. 20-26 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ANNUAL ASSESSMENTS RELATED TO THE EL CENTRO LEGACY RANCH LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of El Centro, California ("the City Council"), pursuant to the provisions of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972, Part 2 of Division 15 of the Streets and Highways Code of California, beginning with Section 22500 ("the Act") and by previous resolution, initiated proceedings for the Legacy Ranch Landscaping and Lighting District ("the District") to levy and collect annual assessments to pay for the operation, maintenance and servicing of landscaping, lighting and all appurtenant facilities related thereto for Fiscal Year 2020-2021; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to levy and collect the annual assessments against lots and parcels of land within the District to pay the cost and expenses related to the improvements described in Section 3 of this resolution; and WHEREAS, the Engineer selected by the City Council has prepared and filed with the City Clerk for the City of El Centro, California ("the City") a report in connection with the District and levy of assessments for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021) in accordance with Chapter 1, Article 4 of the Act, and the Council did by previous resolution preliminarily approve such report. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, DOES HEREBY RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS: 1. The City Council hereby declares that it is its intention to seek the annual levy of the District in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22624, over and including the land within the District boundary, and to levy and collect assessments on all such land to pay the costs of the maintenance and servicing of the landscaping improvements and all appurtenant facilities and operations related thereto for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The territory included within the District is generally described in section 2 of this resolution and is designated as Legacy Ranch Landscaping and Lighting District. 2. The boundaries of the District are bordered on the east side by Farnsworth Road and on the west side by Third Street and is located between West Danenberg Drive to the north and West McCabe Road to the south. 3. The landscaping improvements may include, but are not limited to all landscaping material and facilities within the District. These improvements include turf, ground cover, shrubs, trees, plants, irrigation and drainage systems, ornamental lighting structures, masonry walls or other fencing, entryway monuments, and associated appurtenant facilities located within the streetscape (and perimeter landscaping) surrounding the developments. The street lighting improvements may include but are not limited to electrical energy, lighting fixtures, poles, meters, conduits, electrical cable and associated appurtenant facilities. For specific improvements reference Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Engineer's Report. 4. The proposed assessments for the District are outlined in the Engineer's Annual Levy Report. The report details the proposed assessments necessary to provide for the annual operation, administration, services and maintenance of the improvements described in section 4 of this resolution and by reference said report is made part of this resolution. 5. The District and the associated assessments as outlined in the Engineer's Report are in compliance with the provisions of California Constitution Article XIIID. 6. The City Council hereby declares its intention to conduct a public hearing concerning the District and the levy of assessments for the improvements related thereto in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22626 of the Act. 7. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on these matters will be held by the City Council on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as feasible at the El Centro Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street in El Centro. 8. The City Clerk shall cause notice to be given of the time and place of the public hearing by causing the publishing of this resolution once in the local paper not less than ten (10) days before the date of the hearing and by posting a copy of this resolution on the official bulletin board customarily used by the City Council for the posting of notices. 9. Any interested person may file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the conclusion of the hearing, or having previously filed protest, may file a written withdrawal of that protest. A written protest shall state all grounds of objection and a protest by a property owner shall contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by such property owner. At the public hearing, all interested persons shall be afforded the opportunity to hear and be heard. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 7th day of April, 2020. CITY OF EL CENTRO By: ____________________________ Efrain Silva, Mayor ATTEST: By: ___________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY By:___________________________________ Elizabeth L. Martyn, City Attorney STATE OF CALIFORNIA ) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL ) ss CITY OF EL CENTRO ) I, Norma Wyles, City Clerk of the City of El Centro, California, do hereby certify that the foregoing Resolution No. 20-26 was duly and regularly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 7th day of April 2020, by the following vote: AYES: Garcia, Jackson, Silva, Viegas-Walker, Oliva NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAINED: None L581 M6
PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY RETIREMENT BOARD VACANCY FOR 5TH SEAT MEMBER
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Board of Retirement for a three-year term ending June 30, 2023. Criteria: 1) Be a fiduciary for the retirement system 2) Decide disability cases 3) Make investment decisions 4) Attend retirement board meetings and educational training. Minimum of one meeting per month (average of 4-6 hrs). Applicants shall be a qualified elector of the county who is not connected with county government in any capacity. Board members are paid $100 per meeting and have all expenses for educational training paid for by the retirement system.
If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiafigueroa@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020. Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
