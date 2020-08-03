090 Legal Ads|
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS:
Subcontractors interested in bidding the El Dorado Apartments in El Centro, CA please call 208-461-0022. 24 unit multi-family apt complex & community center. All minority owned, women owned and section three businesses are encouraged to bid. L721 Au2,3,4,5,6,7,8
