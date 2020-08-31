090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The governing board of El Centro Elementary School District will hold a public hearing regarding the 2020-2021 ECESD Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan for the El Centro Elementary School District and Imperial Valley Home School Academy. On September 4th, a copy of the document can be found on our website at www.ecesd.org. If you do not have access to the internet, please call (760) 352-5712 ext. 8532 for assistance. On September 8th at 5:00 pm, the El Centro Elementary School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://elcentro.agendaonline.net/public/ at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail or written response. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to PublicHearing@ecesd.org or to the dropbox outside Office 3 at 1256 Broadway, El Centro by September 8th at 2:00 pm. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. L762 Au31
