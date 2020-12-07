090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF RIGHT-OF-WAY ABANDONMENT City of Imperial
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at the date, time and place indicated below. The purpose of the public hearing will be to hear comments from the public regarding the abandonment of the westerly portions of the "13th and 14th" Street right-of-ways, which are between the following APN's: 063-201-008, 063-201-009, 063-192-007, 063-193-008, 063-191-011 and 063-191-013. City Council Hearing Date: December 16th, 2020 Hearing Time: 7:00 P.M. Place: Imperial City Council Chambers 200 West 9th Street Additional information is available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner, at (760) 355-1152. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Lisa Tylenda Planner L875 N30,D7
