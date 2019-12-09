090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is given pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 515 of the Penal Code, "SuperStorage", 1299 N. Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243, will sell by competitive bidding ending on or after December 11, 2019 on or after 10:00 A.M., property in storage units. Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Property to be sold includes, but is not limited to: Bookshelves, dressers, washer & dryers, desks, beds, tables and chairs, bed frames, mattresses, kitchen utensils, kitchenware, pots and pans, appliances, furnishings, clothing, household items, luggage, stereo equipment, cabinets, sporting equipment, fishing gear, camping gear, tools, construction equipment, computers, monitors, printers, toys, TV's, bicycles, golf clubs, surf boards, office furniture, personal items, possible collectibles/ antiques and boxed items contents unknown, belonging to the following: Tony Rey Alfonso (5x8) Francisco Alcatara Padilla (5x8) Miguel Angel Lopez (5x7) Devon Yvonne Eaton (5x7) Jorge Alberto Rivera Loo (9x7) Melissa Estrada (9x20) Liliana Acevez Marquez (5x5) Miguel Ibarra Ramos (5x5) Melanie May Sullivan (5x12) Jamie Garcia Romero (9x20) Jason D. Tuttle 1974 off road VW Bug Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Auction by StorageTreasures.com Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage (760) 352-6859 Ad to run December 2, 2019 and December 9, 2019 L334 D2,9
