BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, & COMMITTEES APPOINTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BRAWLEY, CALIFORNIA & THOSE TERMS EXPIRING IN THE YEAR 2020.
2 terms expiring in 2020
AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION - Appointed by the City Council. Consists of five (5) members appointed for a term of two (2) years. Advises the City Council on matters relating to the Brawley Municipal Airport and makes recommendations concerning the airport's improvements, functioning and operation. Meets the 3rd Wednesdays of the month @ 4pm in the Conference Room of the Public Works @ 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227.
2 terms expiring in 2020
BRAWLEY PLANNING COMMISSION
- This committee consists of seven (7) members appointed by the City Council for terms of four (4) years. Should be someone who can serve the long range interests of the community, unbound by election promises, political expediency, or narrow interests. Commissioners are required to file a Statement of Economic Interest (Form 700 pursuant to G.C. 87300-87313. Meets the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month @ 5:30pm in the Council Chambers, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227.
Rove Engineering is seeking qualified DBE's for the Access Improvements to the Imperial Valley Desert Museum along Imperial Highway from Interstate 8 to State Route 98 in Imperial County. The project owner is Imperial County Public Works and plans and specifications are available on the Imperial County Website or can be sent on request. Rove Engineering is looking for subcontractors and suppliers for: Cold Planing Traffic Control Trucking Striping and Pavement Marking Asphalt Concrete supply and placement Paint Binder Survey The primary scope of the project is to mill and replace approximately 2,100 tons of asphalt, shoulder backing, and paint striping. Additional work includes traffic control, survey, monument preservation, erosion control, digouts and ribbon gutter. The bid date is January 10, 2020 at 2:30 PM. If interested, please contact Steven Eugenio at (760) 790-7705 or roveengineering@outlook.com. L358 D18,20,23,26
