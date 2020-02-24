090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS FOR HEALTHCARE SERVICES FOR STUDENTS OF IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT RFP #IVCSHS-2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial Community College District, hereinafter referred to as the District, acting by and through its Governing Board, will receive up to, but no later than Friday, March 27, 2020, 4:00 p.m. sealed proposals for the award of the following contract:
HEALTHCARE SERVICES FOR STUDENTS OF IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT
1. Proposal Submittal: Proposals must be delivered to the District in a sealed envelope with the envelope exterior prominently marked with the name of the Respondent. Each proposal submittal shall consist of original proposal, three (3) bound copies of the proposal, one (1) un-bound copy of the proposal, and (1) digital pdf file of the proposal. The original proposal must be prominently marked as "ORIGINAL" and all documents included with the proposal, which require signatures must bear original signatures of the authorized employee of the Respondent. The digital file of the proposal must be submitted on flash drive, thumb drive or memory stick. Such proposals shall be received at the location specified below, and shall be opened at the stated time and place:
IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Purchasing Department 380 E. Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 RFP Issue Date: February 18, 2020 Proposal Due Date / Opening Date: March 27, 2020 Time of Opening: 4:00 p.m. Location: Imperial Valley College Purchasing Department
LATE PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED 2. Responsive Proposals: Each proposal shall specify completely each and every item as set forth in the specifications. Any and all exceptions to the original specifications must be clearly stated in the proposal and the failure to do so may be ground for rejection of the proposal. Each proposal must conform and be responsive to this Invitation and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to accept or reject any one or more items of a proposal, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in the proposals or in the process. All questions should be emailed to the RFP Contact: mabel.vargas@imperial.edu 3. Proposals Held Firm: No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the date set for the opening of the proposals. The Board of Trustees has the right to select the proposal that best meets the needs of the District and enter into contract(s) incorporating the proposal(s) as submitted. 4. Obtaining RFP: A detailed explanation of our Request for Proposal and facts about Imperial Community College District can be obtained on the college's website www.imperial.edu/RFP. Pay particular attention to the section that explains information to include in your response. 5. RFP Schedule: The District anticipates completing RFP activities in accordance with the following. The District reserves the right to amend the RFP Schedule.
6. Non-Discriminatory Practices. Imperial Community College District does not discriminate with regard to race, color, sex, national origin or physical disability in the award of contracts. L457 F17,24
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Jacob Slagle
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Julian Jacob Arellano
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 December 06, 2018 (06 de Diciembre del 2018)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Brawley, California 92227
2. A hearing will be held on (date) April 06, 2020 AT 8:30 A.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 06 de Abril del, 2020 (fecha): a las (hora) 8:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: February 10, 2020 Fecha: 10 de Febrero del 2020 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L463 F24,M2,9,16
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001050
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Yarely Castro filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Ayden Joshua Perez Castro Adryan Fernando Perez Castro Proposed Name Ayden Joshua Castro Adryan Fernando Castro
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING March 10, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 12-31-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L473 F21,24,M2,9
