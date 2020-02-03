090 Legal Ads|

Public Notice Community Input Meeting

The City of Caipatria welcomes all Community Residents to provide suggestions on City wide Services, Park Improvements, Disadvantage Community Initiative Grant, and City Finances. To assist the City with goals and objectives and the formation of a Strategic Plan.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:00 PM Calipatria Community Center At Flag Pole 150 N Park Ave Calipatria CA

