NOTICE TO PROPOSERS FOR HEALTHCARE SERVICES FOR STUDENTS OF IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT RFP #IVCSHS-2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial Community College District, hereinafter referred to as the District, acting by and through its Governing Board, will receive up to, but no later than Friday, March 27, 2020, 4:00 p.m. sealed proposals for the award of the following contract:
HEALTHCARE SERVICES FOR STUDENTS OF IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT
1. Proposal Submittal: Proposals must be delivered to the District in a sealed envelope with the envelope exterior prominently marked with the name of the Respondent. Each proposal submittal shall consist of original proposal, three (3) bound copies of the proposal, one (1) un-bound copy of the proposal, and (1) digital pdf file of the proposal. The original proposal must be prominently marked as "ORIGINAL" and all documents included with the proposal, which require signatures must bear original signatures of the authorized employee of the Respondent. The digital file of the proposal must be submitted on flash drive, thumb drive or memory stick. Such proposals shall be received at the location specified below, and shall be opened at the stated time and place:
IMPERIAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Purchasing Department 380 E. Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 RFP Issue Date: February 18, 2020 Proposal Due Date / Opening Date: March 27, 2020 Time of Opening: 4:00 p.m. Location: Imperial Valley College Purchasing Department
LATE PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED 2. Responsive Proposals: Each proposal shall specify completely each and every item as set forth in the specifications. Any and all exceptions to the original specifications must be clearly stated in the proposal and the failure to do so may be ground for rejection of the proposal. Each proposal must conform and be responsive to this Invitation and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to accept or reject any one or more items of a proposal, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in the proposals or in the process. All questions should be emailed to the RFP Contact: mabel.vargas@imperial.edu 3. Proposals Held Firm: No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the date set for the opening of the proposals. The Board of Trustees has the right to select the proposal that best meets the needs of the District and enter into contract(s) incorporating the proposal(s) as submitted. 4. Obtaining RFP: A detailed explanation of our Request for Proposal and facts about Imperial Community College District can be obtained on the college's website www.imperial.edu/RFP. Pay particular attention to the section that explains information to include in your response. 5. RFP Schedule: The District anticipates completing RFP activities in accordance with the following. The District reserves the right to amend the RFP Schedule.
6. Non-Discriminatory Practices. Imperial Community College District does not discriminate with regard to race, color, sex, national origin or physical disability in the award of contracts. L457 F17,24
