090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS ALLEN STREET WATER PIPELINE REPLACEMENT AND IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT SPECIFICATION NO. 2019-07
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for Allen Street Water Pipeline Replacement and Improvement Project will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. on January 28, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities or to dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages of $500.00 per calendar day are included in this project. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project consists of the installation of a new 8-inch diameter PVC water pipeline on the north side of Allen Street between El Cerrito drive and Western Avenue. The new water pipeline shall also extend from the intersection of Allen Street and Western Avenue to a point approximately 140-feet south of said intersection and connect to an existing 6-inch cast-iron water pipeline. The water pipeline shall then extend east to connect to an existing 6-inch cast-iron pipeline that is located within the landscaped area at the northeast corner of the intersection of Malan Avenue, Western Avenue and between Western Avenue and Highway 86. Prior to the installation of the new 8-inch water pipeline, the contractor is required to pothole all utilities and point of connections prior to commencing any water pipeline installation activities. Once the pothole activities have been completed, the contractor shall saw cut, remove and dispose of the existing P.C.C. driveways and or sidewalks as illustrated on the demolition plans. Once the driveways have been removed, the contractor shall install the above grade temporary water pipeline. Once the above-grade pipeline has been successfully installed and the driveways have been backfilled with class 2 base then the contractor shall connect the temporary above-grade water pipeline to the existing water services as illustrated in detail K on sheet 8. After the existing water services have been connected to the temporary above-grade water pipeline, then the contractor shall be required to isolate the existing 6-inch ductile iron water pipeline. This shall be accomplished by installing a temporary water valve south of the intersection of Allen Street and Western Avenue and shutting down the newly installed water valve and the existing water valve at the intersection of El Cerrito drive and Allen Street. This process shall be coordinated with the City of Brawley public works department. This process will allow construction equipment to work or run along Allen Street without compromising a new waterline breakage or rupture and the existing 6-inch ductile iron water pipeline. Once the above grade temporary water pipeline has been installed, services have been connected and the existing 6-inch ductile iron water pipeline has been successfully isolated the contractor shall be allowed to proceed with construction of Allen Street by removing and disposing of the existing A.C. pavement, curb and gutter and any other ancillary item requiring the construction of Allen Street. Once demolition activities have been accomplished the contractor shall then install the new fire hydrant, water services and the new 8-inch water line along Allen Street and along Western Avenue to the point of connections as illustrated on the improvement plans. Once the new 8 -inch water pipeline has been successfully installed and pressure tested and chlorinated, the contractor shall connect the water line to the existing water line and abandoned the existing 6-inch ductile iron water pipeline. Once all water pipeline infrastructure has been successfully installed and tested, the contractor shall install all flatwork including but not limited to sidewalks, curb, gutters, stormwater infrastructure, A.C. pavement etc. All work shall be completed within city right of way. COMPLETION OF WORK: The work must be completed within 90 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: The contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held on January 15, 2020, to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions at the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the Department of Public Works, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA. All interested bidders must attend to consider the bid responsive. STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code Sections 1770, et seq., as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such Sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. It shall be mandatory upon the CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded and upon any subcontractor under CONTRACTOR to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. Statutory provisions for penalties for failure to pay Prevailing Wage Rates will be enforced. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS-REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT FOR AWARD: No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations APPRENTICES: Attention is directed to the provisions of Sections 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code Concerning the employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any subcontractor under him. It shall be the Contractor's responsibility to ensure that all persons shall comply with the requirements of said sections in the employment of apprentices. RETENTION: City will retain a portion of the Contract price as required by law. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under CA. Public Contract Code 22300, may be used by the Contractor. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 upon payment of $50.00 (non-refundable) for each set of Contract Documents. Bidding Documents will be mailed to bidder at bidder's request; however, City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. CITY'S RESPONSES: The City's responses to questions that may be asked may be provided by an Addendum. No oral comments shall be on any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed in writing to Mr. Victor Garcia Assistant Civil Engineer, no later than 5:00 pm., January 17, 2020, via email: vgarcia@brawley-ca.gov. No late questions will be accepted. CITY'S RIGHTS RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it may best serve the interest of the City. Published: Imperial Valley Press Alma Benavides, City Clerk December 26, 2019 January 13, 2020 L371 D26,J13
090 Legal Ads|
TSG No.: 8758768 TS No.: CA1900285767 APN: 062-090-049-000 Property Address: 1078 WEST HIGHWAY 80 DRIVE SEELEY, CA 92273 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/06/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 02/03/2020 at 02:00 P.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/09/2017, as Instrument No. 2017025186, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of California. Executed by: GILBERTO D. CESENA, A WIDOWER, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 062-090-049- 000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1078 WEST HIGHWAY 80 DRIVE, SEELEY, CA 92273 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 77,935.67. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285767 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee's attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0365532 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 01/13/2020, 01/20/2020, 01/27/2020 L391 J13,20,27
