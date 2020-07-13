090 Legal Ads|
Eco-Site II, LLC proposes to build an 80-foot Monopole Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 1549 Dogwood Road, El Centro, Imperial County, CA, 92243. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Brandy Moss, B.Moss@Trileaf.com, 2121 West Chandler Blvd. Ste 108, Chandler, AZ 85224, 480.850.0575. L690 Jy13
