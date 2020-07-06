090 Legal Ads|
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR TRASH/RECYCLING SERVICES
EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT (ECESD) is accepting proposals for trash and recycling services.
A complete packet and mandatory forms can be found on our website www.ecesd.org. To locate on our website, go to Departments Assistant Superintendent Maintenance Operations Contractors- Bids, Prequalification & CUPCCA. If you have questions, please contact Mike Reyla at mreyla@ecesd.org. Proposals are due date July 24th at 3:00pm. L679 Jy2,6
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The governing board of El Centro Elementary School District will hold a public hearing on the Interfund Cash Borrowing, pursuant to requirements under the 2020-21 State Enacted Budget. On July 14th at 2:00 pm, the El Centro Elementary School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsoms Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://elcentro.agendaonline.net/public/ at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to PublicHearing@ecesd.org by July 14th at 11:00 am. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. L682 Jy6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.