NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Imperial Unified School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021, prior to Final Adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. On June 25th at 5:30 pm, the IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsoms Executive Order N25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://www.imperialusd.org at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to jleal@imperialusd.org by June 23th at 11:00 am. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L653 Jn22
