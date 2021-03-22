090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF POSITION AVAILABILITY: ALTERNATE PUBLIC MEMBER to The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)
Imperial LAFCO invites individuals interested in serving on a public agency, to apply for the alternate public member position on the Commission. This is for a four- year term ending in January 2025. The public member appointed will serve as an alternate voting member. The Alternate Member sits with the Commission whenever the permanent member is not available to attend. Interested individuals must be residents of Imperial County, be able to regularly attend LAFCO meetings, which are held on the fourth Thursdays of each month. Alternate members cannot be officers of the county, any city Council or special district Board, within the county. An alternate can also not have been on the County Board of Supervisors or a City Council within the past year. The public member is a public official and is required to file a standard financial disclosure statement annually with the California Fair Political Practices Commission. Candidates for the position must complete an application form and provide a resume indicating applicable experience and/or service. Applications may be picked up at the LAFCO office or printed from our website at www.iclafco.com. All application materials must be submitted to Imperial LAFCO, 1122 W. State Street, Suite D, El Centro, CA 92243 or by e-mail to pg@iclafco.com by Monday, March 29, 2021. The Imperial LAFCO will make the alternate public member appointment at a regularly scheduled meeting. L006 M9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE INVITING BIDS
RECEIPT OF BIDS: Sealed Bids from City of El Centro Library Project prequalified contractors will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of El Centro, OWNER of the WORK, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, until April 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. for the construction of the "CITY OF EL CENTRO PUBLIC LIBRARY." DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The WORK includes but is not limited to: New 19,811 SF public library located on the Northeast corner of the existing Valley Center Point Shopping Center Site bound by Villa Avenue and Frontage Road. The public library will include a community room space, staff area, reading areas, bookstore and exterior patios. Site work to include reconfiguration of existing parking, new landscape and landscape upgrades, stormwater management, new site lighting, and other Work indicated in the Contract Documents. The scope of work is more specifically described on the construction plans and in these Specifications. SITE OF WORK: The site of the WORK is located at 1198 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro CA 92243 COMPLETION OF WORK: The WORK must be completed within 272 Working Days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. OPENING OF BIDS: The Bids will be publicly opened and read at 2:00 PM on April 22, 2021, at the above-mentioned office of OWNER. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents are entitled "EL CENTRO LIBRARY." The Contract Documents may be obtained through Planetbids by visiting www.cityofelcentro.org and selecting Bids&Proposals>Public Works (Planet Bids) from the "DOING BUSINESS" drop down menu or by visiting https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/41180/portal-home MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Bidders are required to attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting which will be conducted by the City of El Centro CONSTRUCTION MANAGER at 10:00 AM on March 30, 2021. The meeting will be held at the City of El Centro, Economic Development Conference Room located at 1249 W. Main Street, El Centro CA 92243. The object of the meeting is to acquaint Bidders with the site conditions and mandatory bidding requirements and subcontractors of subcontracting and material supply opportunities. At that meeting, the City of El Centro's Equal Opportunity Program goals and reporting procedures will be discussed. QUESTIONS: Technical and other questions should be directed to the CONSTRUCTION MANAGER through the Planet Bids portal. All questions are due by March 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM to allow time for distributing answers and/or clarifications to plan holders. Responses to questions that may be asked will be provided by Addendum. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. As used herein, all days are calendar days unless otherwise specified. CITY'S RESPONSES: Responses to questions that may be asked will be provided by Addenda and uploaded to Planet Bids. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. ALL SUBMISSIONS MUST BE BY PERSONAL DELIVERY OR BY MAIL. No electronic submissions will be accepted. REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AT BID TIME: The bid shall be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the required BIDDING DOCUMENTS in pages BD8 to BD20 of this solicitation are not provided as instructed. BID SECURITY: Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in the amount of ten (10) percent of the total Bid price payable to the City of El Centro as a guarantee that the Bidder, if its bid is accepted, will promptly execute the Agreement. A bid shall not be considered unless one of the forms of bid security is enclosed with it. BIDS TO REMAIN OPEN: The Bidder shall guarantee the total Bid price for a period of one hundred twenty (120) calendar days from the date of Bid opening. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE CLASSIFICATION: In accordance with the provisions of California Law, OWNER has determined that CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid Class A or Class B California contractor's license at the time that the Bid is submitted. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the Bid non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the Agreement to any Bidder not possessing said license at the time of Bid. CALIFORNIA WAGE RATE REQUIREMENTS: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code sections 1770 et seq. as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. A copy of said wage rates is on file at the office of OWNER. It shall be mandatory for CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded, and upon any Subcontractor under CONTRACTOR, to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR REGISTRATION WITH DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Labor Code section 1771.1 provides that a contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as that term is defined in Chapter 1, Part 7, Division 2 of the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. Labor Code section 1771.1 also provides that it is not a violation of that section for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Business and Professions Code section 7029.1 or by Public Contract Code section 10164, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. RETAINAGE FROM PAYMENTS: CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred (100%) percent of payments due under the Contract Documents from time to time, without retention of any portion of the payment by OWNER, by depositing securities of equivalent value with OWNER in accordance with the provisions of section 22300 of the Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by OWNER, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in section 16430 of the Government Code, bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, standby letters of credit or any other security mutually agreed to by CONTRACTOR and OWNER. FILING OF BID PROTESTS: By submitting a Bid, each Bidder hereby agrees and understands that the Bidder must comply with these protest procedures and exhaust all administrative remedies set forth herein prior to the initiation of any type of related legal action. With the express written Contract of the City and Bidder, and subject to the requirements of applicable law, this protest procedure can also be used to resolve issues surrounding the City's determination of a Bidder as not responsible. The following terms as used in this Section shall have the following meanings: "Protest" shall mean a written objection by an interested party or affected party to (i) the requirements or specifications contained in the Notice to Bidders or any portion of documents accompanying that notice; or (ii) a proposed award recommendation protest. A. Solicitation Phase Protest. The purpose of the solicitation is to obtain competitive Bids from Bidders. Any Bidder who has submitted a bid and who believes that a free and open competition has not taken place or that a particular specification or requirement is impractical, unduly restrictive, or ambiguous may advise the CITY of its concerns by submitting a detailed Solicitation Protest Statement in accordance with the requirements set forth below in this Section A. The Protest does not replace the requirement to report irregularities in the bid documents. (1) Contents and Requirements A solicitation protest must be submitted to the contact named in the bid documents by personal delivery or email by close of business at least fifteen (15) calendar days prior to the Bid due date, and must contain all of the following to be considered: a. The name, address, and telephone number of the protester; and b. The Project Name and Project Number; and c. A detailed statement setting forth the grounds for protest, which shall include all the factual and legal documentation in support of the protest in sufficient detail to establish merits of the protest; and d. The desired resolution of the protest. If the submitted protest does not comply with the requirements set forth herein, then it will not be considered for evaluation and will be returned to the protestor. Any grounds for protest not raised are waived. The protest may not be amended after filing. The protest is a public document. (2) Evaluation and Determination No hearing will be held on the protest. City's Public Works Director, or designee, will review the protest and any supporting material and conduct an investigation of the facts. He/she may, but need not, requires other Bidders to submit statements or arguments regarding the protest and may discuss the protest with the protestor. The Public Works Director or designee shall issue a final written decision regarding any solicitation protest to each Bidder prior to Bid opening. The written decision will cite any actions that will or will not be taken in response to the protest. That decision shall be final, and there shall be no further administrative recourse. B. Protest of Award (1) Contents and Requirements Following the opening of the Bids any unsuccessful Bidder, may protest City's proposed award of the Contract by submitting a protest to the Public Works Director or designee no later than close of business on the fifth business day. That protest must be submitted in a timely manner, signed by the protesting Bidder, must contain all of the following to be considered: a. The name, address, and telephone number of the protestor; and b. The Project Name and Project Number; and c. The City action or recommendation that is being protested; d. A detailed statement setting forth every ground, reason, legal authority and facts in support of the protest, including all documents and evidence including specific ref erences to parts of the bid documents; and e. A clear statement of the relief request A protest that does not comply with the requirements set forth herein will be returned to the pro testor. The protest shall not be amended after filing. Any grounds for protest not raised are waiv ed. The protest is a public document. Award Protest Statements are public documents. City will notify the affected parties when a pro test has been submitted, and will provide copies of the protest to the affected parties as soon as is reasonably practical. (2) Evaluation and Determination The affected parties may file responsive statements in support of or in opposition to the protest within three (3) business days after the receipt of the protest from the City. The Public Works Di rector, or designee, shall review the facts and all submittals relative to the protest and shall issue a written decision setting forth the basis for such decision. The written decision will be issued to the protestor and to all affected parties. Unless otherwise required by law, no hearing shall be provided. In the event a hearing is con ducted, the Public Works Director or designee, shall issue written notice to the protestor and af fected parties identifying the date and time for the hearing, along with rules concerning the hear ing. C. Delay in Award Execution of any proposed contract shall be delayed pending the resolution of the protest unless one or more of the following conditions is present: 1. The items or services being procured are urgently required; 2. Delivery or performance will be unduly delayed by failure to make award promptly; or 3. Failure to make prompt award will otherwise cause undue harm to the City. D. No Limitations on Remedies Nothing contained herein shall be construed to act as a limitation of the City's choice of remedies or confer any right upon any interested party or affected party to a remedy. E. Basis for Choice Remedy In determining the appropriate remedy, the City shall consider all of the circumstances surrounding the notice of bids and/or award, including, but not limited to: 1. The seriousness of any deficiency found to exist in the contracting process; 2. The effect of the action on the competitive process; 3. Any urgency surrounding the requirement to enter into a contract; and 4. The effect that implementing the remedy will have on the CITY. F. Remedies If the City determines that the award or proposed award was not made in accordance with applicable statues, regulations, policies and/or procedures, the City, in its sole discretion, may grant any of the following remedies or any other remedy it deems appropriate: 1. Prior to award, City may issue a new solicitation, make a new selection/award recommendation, or award the contract consistent with applicable statutes, regulations, policies and procedures; 2. In its sole discretion, take no further action; or 3. Take any other action that is permitted by law to promote compliance. PREQUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS: OWNER has determined that all Prime Contractors must be pre-qualified prior to submitting a Bid on this Project. A list of prequalified prime contractors will be uploaded to the Planet Bids portal. OWNER'S RIGHTS RESERVED: OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in a Bid, and to make awards to the lowest responsive Bidder as it may best serve the interest of OWNER. All bids are provided at the sole expense of the Bidder. Date:____________________ OWNER: City of El Centro _________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk L032 M22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.