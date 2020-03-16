090 Legal Ads|
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Jacob Slagle
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Julian Jacob Arellano
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 December 06, 2018 (06 de Diciembre del 2018)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Brawley, California 92227
2. A hearing will be held on (date) April 06, 2020 AT 8:30 A.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 06 de Abril del, 2020 (fecha): a las (hora) 8:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: February 10, 2020 Fecha: 10 de Febrero del 2020 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L463 F24,M2,9,16
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after March 23, 2020, at 10:00 am on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at 121 Hacienda Dr, Calexico, Ca 92231 Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Jafet Hernandez D54 Jennifer Alarcon E17 Rosa Arancibia H04 David Olvera E27 Leonor Preciado H130 Jose Carmona L02 Esteban Sanudo F18 Martha Castro D48 Martha Castro D47 Jaysel Mendoza D43 Nataly Barajas A69 Diego Lopez E68 Claudia Bonilla E62 Marcos Campos A34 Sergio Barroso H05 Carlos Larios E94 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L481 M9,16
APN: 063-032-026-000 TS No: CA08000902-19-1 TO No: 191196467-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 14, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 17, 2020 at 02:00 PM, Main Entrance, Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on November 16, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-043232, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by DANIEL RAY SHELTON AND STACY M SHELTON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 515 W NECKEL RD, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale is estimated to be $350,751.86 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary's bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee's Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000902-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/09/2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000902-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0369016 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 03/16/2020, 03/23/2020, 03/30/2020 L522 M16,23,30
NOTICE CALLING FOR PROPOSALS RFP#2020-01
The CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT ("Lead District"), on behalf of the Imperial County School Food Service Cooperative (Co-Op), will receive sealed proposals for the following: Procurement and distribution of Food & Paper Products for member agencies in the Imperial County School Food Service Cooperative (Co-Op) Sealed proposals will be received no later than 2:00 PM on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the District Office Reception Desk, 901 Andrade Ave., Calexico, CA 92231 and will be publicly opened. Request for proposal packet may be obtained in person at the Food Services Office, 641 Rockwood Ave., Food Services Trailer #11, Calexico, CA 92231 or by contacting Gloria Urrea at gurrea@cusdk12.org. District reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals, to negotiate with any or all responsible submitters, and to waive any informality or irregularity in any proposal received. L531 M16,23
