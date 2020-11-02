090 Legal Ads|
ICOE is seeking qualified Vendors to provide a turn-key video wall system including all hardware, software, video output/monitor devices, cabling, installation, configuration, and integration services required for the Building E Conference Center, located at 4202 Sperber School Road, El Centro, California. ICOE will use the Conference Center to host professional development, meetings and events for up to 300 attendees. ICOE wishes to have a quality video wall system that can accommodate multiple needs of presenters, trainers and hosts. Interested Vendors can find the RFP document at: http://www.icoe.org/rfp L819 N2,9
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001623
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Jose Luis Douglas filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Jose Luis Douglas Proposed Name Joseph Carlos
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING December 14, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 10-16-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L831 O26,N2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
School Board Seat Opening
The district board of the Magnolia Union Elementary School District will accept applications for an open position on the district school board. Applications can be picked up Monday - Friday in the district office - 4502 Casey Road, Brawley, CA 92227. Applicants must live in a residence within the school district boundaries. Applications are due no later than 4:00 PM, November 9th, 2021. L843 N2,3,4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.