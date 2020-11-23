090 Legal Ads|
AMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO TO OBTAIN PUBLIC INPUT ON THE CITY OF EL CENTRO'S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) ENTITLEMENT PROGRAM UNDER THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will hold two public meetings to obtain public input on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan. The CDBG Entitlement Program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is anticipated that during the 2021-2022 program year the City of El Centro will receive approximately $580,707 in CDBG funds. The primary purpose of the program is to improve communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expand economic opportunities, principally for low and moderate-income people. The eligible activities include housing assistance, public improvements and facilities, public services and economic development. The meetings will be held at the following locations: 1) Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the El Centro Adult Center, 385 South 1st Street, El Centro, California 2) Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. All persons interested in providing suggestions or recommendations on the eligible activities are invited to attend and be heard. If special accommodations are required due to a sensory or mobility impairment/disability, please contact the Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. L867 N23
