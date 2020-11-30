090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING OF THE CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT REGARDING A RESOLUTION APPROVING ITS ANNUAL AND FIVE-YEAR REPORTABLE FEES REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 66006 AND 66001
Please be advised that the Board of Trustees (Board) of the Central Union High School District (District) at its regular meeting to be held on December 08, 2020, will review the following report entitled, THE CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL AND FIVE-YEAR REPORTABLE FEES REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020, IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 66006 AND 66001 and consider adoption of a resolution entitled, RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT APPROVING ITS ANNUAL AND FIVE-YEAR REPORTABLE FEES REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 66006 AND 66001. Pursuant to Section 66006(b)(1) of the Government Code, the Report includes information regarding the type and amount of Reportable Fees in the District's account(s), the beginning and ending balance of each account; the amount of Reportable Fees collected and interest earned thereon; an identification of each project (Project) of the District on which Reportable Fees were expended, and the amount of the expenditures on each Project, including the percentage of the cost of the Project funded by Reportable Fees; any interfund loans or transfers; any refunds of Reportable Fees; and the approximate date construction of a Project will commence if sufficient funds have been collected. Pursuant to Section 66001(d) of the Government Code, the Report also contains proposed findings regarding the purpose to which Reportable Fees are to be put, a reasonable relationship between the Reportable Fees and the purpose, all sources and amounts of funding anticipated to complete financing of the District's school facilities, and the approximate dates on which such funding is expected to be deposited into the appropriate account. The Report is on file and available for public review at the District's offices located at 351 Ross Avenue, El Centro, California and is herein incorporated by reference. The December 15, 2020 meeting of the Board of the District will begin at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable. Please check the District website http://www.cuhsd.net for Board meeting zoom information. These matters will be considered at such time as this agenda item is considered by the Board of the District. Questions and/or comments should be directed to Melinda Rogers at (760) 336-4507. L869 N30
NOTICE OF RIGHT-OF-WAY ABANDONMENT City of Imperial
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at the date, time and place indicated below. The purpose of the public hearing will be to hear comments from the public regarding the abandonment of the westerly portions of the "13th and 14th" Street right-of-ways, which are between the following APN's: 063-201-008, 063-201-009, 063-192-007, 063-193-008, 063-191-011 and 063-191-013. City Council Hearing Date: December 16th, 2020 Hearing Time: 7:00 P.M. Place: Imperial City Council Chambers 200 West 9th Street Additional information is available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner, at (760) 355-1152. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Lisa Tylenda Planner L875 N30,D7
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO TO DISCUSS AN AMENDMENT TO ITS 2020-2021 DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD) ANNUAL ACTION PLAN FOR THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) PROGRAM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will conduct a public hearing before the City Council on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits, at the City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA to discuss an amendment to its 2020-2021 CDBG Annual Action Plan associated with the Carlos Aguilar Phase III Project. The amendment consists of allocating un-programmed CDBG funds in the amount of $266,000. Toward the Carlos Aguilar Phase III Project. Activities proposed in the project include; installation of irrigation system to service north end, installation of new zeroscape landscaping, installation of new monument sign and purchase of new grass sod. Per the Citizen Participation requirements of the CDBG Program, the City is required to have a 30-day public comment period. The public comment period will be December 16, 2020 to January 15, 2020. Citizens may also provide comments the day of the public hearing. The City is soliciting input regarding the proposed amendment. The purpose of the public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the City of El Centro, Community Services Department, Economic Development Division, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 or you may call (760) 337-4543. In addition, information may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. If special accommodations are required due to sensory or mobility impairment/disability, please contact the Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. To participate and make a public comment, join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82642902037?pwd=Z2dzdzVPWGR2ZndheHErQlZKZ1ZRdz09 Optional dial-in number 1 (669) 900-6833; Meeting ID: 826 4290 2037; Passcode: 829861 L881 N30
