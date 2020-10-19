090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR BIDS Notice to Prospective Bidders
A. The El Centro Elementary School District (ECESD) hereby identified as the OWNER will receive bids in .pdf format by email only. Bid packages are to be emailed to Mr. Michael Reyla at mreyla@ecesd.org for the construction of its Administration Building Modernization project at Margaret Hedrick Elementary School, no later than 3:00 PM, local time, on Monday, October 26, 2020. B. There shall be one Base Bid for the total work. C. The project site is located in the City of El Centro, Imperial County, California. D. Without force or effect on the actual project scope, the work is described as consisting generally of the demolition of existing built-ins, flooring and wall sections. In addition, the provision of new casework, aluminum storefront and hollow metal door and window frames, doors, related framing, insulation, suspended ceilings, drywall, paint, lighting, plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems. Note: The District will have completed a hazardous materials abatement of the building prior to starting this work. It is anticipated that the interior framing will be exposed as a result. Bidders are encouraged to attend a pre-bid site meeting to make themselves familiar with the existing conditions. See Item R. below for additional information regarding pre-bid site visitations. E. All inquiries regarding this project shall be directed to the Architect at the following address and telephone number. E-mail communications are encouraged. Please note that technical inquiries must be submitted in writing for a response. JAVIER DIAZ ARCHITECTS, INC. 2925 Vine Court El Centro, California 92243 760-427.7587 javier@jdiazarchitects.com F. Bid documents will made available to the Bidders in electronic .pdf format via email; there will be no fees required to obtain the documents. No printed sets of documents will be available. G. Contact the Architect's office for complete information regarding the date of Documents availability, how to obtain Contract Documents. Bid documents will also be posted in the El Centro School Districts website at ecesd.org. H. Each bid must be submitted with security in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the maximum bid amount as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into the proposed contract, If awarded to the bidder, and will provide the performance and payment bonds, insurance certificates and other documents described in the contract documents. Such security must be in one of the following forms: (1) a cashiers check made payable to El Centro Elementary School District; (2) a certified check made payable to El Centro Elementary School District; (3) or a bid bond made payable to El Centro Elementary School District in the form outlined in the Project Manual. All bonds must be issued by a California-admitted surety as defined in Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Note: If the Base Bid is $60,000 or less, Bonds will not be required as described in J. above. J. The successful bidder or bidders will be required to furnish and pay for satisfactory bonds as follows: Performance and a separate Payment Bond, each in the amount of the Contract Amount. Note: If the Base Bid is $25,000 or less, Bonds will not be required as described in K. above. K. Payment of not less than minimum salaries and wages is required. Bidders attention is directed to the provision for Equal Employment Opportunity and Payment for all persons of no less than the minimum wage as set forth in the Federal & State of California Wage requirements. L. The El Centro Elementary School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding. M. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 60 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the El Centro Elementary School District. Public Contract Code Section 20103.7. N. LICENSE REQUIRENTS a. Contractor is required to be licensed by the State of California as required by California Code of Regulations (Division 3, Chapter 9, Contractors Article 4) in the areas of General Contractor (Class B), shall maintain such license(s) in full force and effect during the Term of the Agreement and that any and all subcontractors employed by Contractor for any portion of the work will be appropriately licensed. b. Bid amounts shall be based on prevailing hourly rates for labor classifications to be utilized for the work done under this contract. Wage rates shall be based on California Department of Industrial Relations determinations at the date of the bid and must account for any scheduled increases. Refer to their website www.dir.ca.gov for wage determinations. O. Contract Time shall be FIFTY THREE (53) consecutive calendar days (which makes the Substantial Completion date December 23, 2020). P. Liquidated Damages. Time is of the essence in this contract. Work shall commence on or before the date stated in the Owners notice to the Contractor to proceed and shall be completed by the Contractor in the time specified. If the work is not completed in accordance with the times specified, it is understood that the Owner will suffer damage. It being impractical and unfeasible to determine the amount of actual damage, it is agreed that the Contractor and the Contractors surety shall be liable for and shall pay to the Owner as fixed and liquidated damages, and not as a penalty, one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) for each calendar day of delay until the work of the Project is completed and accepted by the Owner. Q. This project is not subject to Division of the State Architect (DSA) review. R. Pre-Bid Site Visitation: As a safety precaution to protect both Bidders and ECESD Staff from Covid-19 virus concerns, Pre-Bid site visits will be conducted individually. Interested Bidders are to contact the ECESD by email to make an appointment. PreBid site visitations are not mandatory, although all Bidders are encouraged to attend to make themselves familiar with the Project Scope and existing project site conditions. Appointments will be made for the days of Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday October 21 between 8:00-11:00 AM with no more than 30 minutes per visit. For appointments contact: Mr. Michael Reyla Director of Maintenance, Operations and Transportation mreyla@ecesd.org EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT Kristy Curry Assistant Superintendent of Administration Services L812 O9,14,19
090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of El Centro is requesting proposals from qualified professionals to provide construction management services for the new City Library. Firms interested in providing Construction Management Services relating to the project are encouraged to submit proposals.
The RFP Documents are entitled: "Request for Proposals (RFP) for City of El Centro Library Construction Management Services"
OBTAINING DOCUMENTS:
The RFP documents may be obtained by visiting the City website at www.cityofelcentro.org and navigating to "DOING BUSINESS > BIDS & PROPOSALS > PUBLIC WORKS (PLANET BIDS)" DEADLINE Bidders are requested to submit their proposal before 5:00 p.m. November 20, 2020 to the following:
CITY OF EL CENTRO Attn: Public Works Department 1249 West Main Street El Centro CA 92243
L825 O19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.