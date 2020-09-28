090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of the Calexico Unified School District ("District") at its regular meeting to be held on October 8, 2020, will conduct a public hearing to consider approving the "School Facility Fee Justification Report" ("Fee Study"), and adopting a Resolution of the Board to justify the current statutory fee rates of $4.08/sq. ft. of assessable space for residential development, and $0.66/sq. ft. of chargeable covered and enclosed space for commercial/industrial projects (except rental self-storage projects). A copy of the draft Fee Study is available for public view at the following link: https://www.cusdk12.org/Forms--Information/index.html, under the 'Facilities Fee Schedule'. The public hearing will begin at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, via teleconferencing webinar. This meeting will be held pursuant to Executive Order N-29-20 issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020. The Public Hearing will be held solely via teleconferencing webinar and will be made accessible to members of the public seeking to attend and to address the Board. The meeting link will be made available at least 72 hours before the hearing on the District's website and included in the posted Board agenda. Oral and written comment can be made at this public hearing via this link: http://bit.ly/cusd-livestream. Any person challenging the adoption of the Fee Study or the establishment of the adjusted statutory fee rates in a court of competent jurisdiction after the conclusion of the public hearing may be limited to only those issues raised at the hearing or in written correspondences received by the District by the deadline. If you require additional information, please contact Cesar Vega, Assistant Superintendent - Business Services, at cvega@cusdk12.org. L788 S28,O4
