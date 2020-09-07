090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial City Council
Notice is hereby given that the City of Imperial will conduct a virtual/in-person public hearing on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 7:00 PM in the City Council Chambers, located at 220 W 9th Street, Imperial, California to discuss the submittal of an application in response to the State Community Development Block - CV Grant (CDBG) Program 2020 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) and to solicit citizen input on possible competitive and over the counter activities to be included in the application. The Community Development and Economic Development Allocations of the State CDBG program will be published in a combined "Notice of Funding Availability" (NOFA) each program year. The City of Imperial may submit Community Development and Economic Development applications for CDBG Funds under the 2020 NOFA for a maximum allocation of $76,525.00. ELIGIBLE ACTIVITIES UNDER THE ABOVE ALLOCATIONS IN THE 2020 NOFA CONSIST OF: HOMEOWNERSHIP ASSISTANCE AND HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAMS; PUBLIC FACILITY AND PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS PROJECTS (INCLUDING PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS IN SUPPORT OF NEW HOUSING CONSTRUCTION); PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAMS, PLANNING STUDIES, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS ASSISTANCE, AND MICRO ENTERPRISE ACTIVITIES. ELIGIBLE ACTIVITIES PAID FOR WITH STATE CDBG FUNDS MUST MEET ONE OF THE THREE NATIONAL OBJECTIVES LISTED IN CDBG FEDERAL STATUTES AS FOLLOWS: BENEFIT TO LOW -MODERATE INCOME HOUSEHOLDS OR PERSONS; ELIMINATION OF SLUMS AND BLIGHT; OR MEETING URGENT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT NEED (WITH PRIOR DEPARTMENT APPROVAL). The purpose of this public hearing is to allow the public an opportunity to make their comments known regarding what types of eligible activities the City of Imperial should apply for under the State CDBG Program. If you require accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact the City Clerk's Office at (760) 355-3334. If you are unable to attend the public hearing you may direct written comments to the City Clerk via email at cityclerk@cityofimperial.org or by mail to 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA. For additional information please contact the City Manager's Office at (760) 355-4373. L770 S7
