090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000582 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ANDRES GARCIA RENTALS 438 W Grant St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
751 Cesar Chavez Blvd.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Andres Garcia Lopez
Residence Address:
992 Establo St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 886-1452
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/14/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Andres Garcia Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/15/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/14/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L832 O24,31,N7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000593 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL VALLEY ALL VALLEY URGENT CARE 630 S. Brawley Ste. 11 Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
420 Sunflower Ct.
Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Brian Marshall Tyson MD
Residence Address:
2010 Chapparal Ct. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 623-1202
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/01/2018
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/21/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Brian M. Tyson
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/22/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/21/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L844 N7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000600 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRIGHT HEALTH BRIGHT HEALTH PLAN 5455 Garden Grove Blvd. 5th Floor Westminster, CA 92683 Orange County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
219 N 2nd St. Ste. 401
Attn: Jeff Craig Minneapolis, MN 55401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Universal Care, INC.
Residence Address:
5455 Garden Grove Blvd. 5th Floor Westminster, CA 92683
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1173818
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 05/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/25/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jeffrey Davis, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/26/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/25/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L846 N7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001631
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Cristina Luna Avila filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Cristina Luna Avila Proposed Name Cristina Luna Avila
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING December 22, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 10-26-2020
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L847 N7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUTH ACT COMMUNITY FORUM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Board Chambers located at the County Administration Center, 940 W. Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, CA 92243, a public TRUTH Act Community Forum will be held, during a Regular Meeting of the Board of Supervisors, pursuant to Government Code section 7283.1(d). The purpose of the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds ("TRUTH") Act Community Forum is to provide information to the public regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to individuals and to receive and consider public comment, pursuant to Government Code Sections 7283 and 7283.1. Those wishing to comment may either appear in person at the public forum or submit written comments, which must be received by the County prior to the forum. Written comments should be sent to the CLERK OF THE BOARD, 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243, or may be submitted via email to the Clerk of the Board at blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us following the posting of the meeting agenda. This public hearing is accessible to individuals with disabilities. If interpreter services for the hearing impaired are needed, please call the County's Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator at (760) 482-4506, or California Relay Service, if notifying by TDD, no later than five days prior to the date of the hearing.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L855 N14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.