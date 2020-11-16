090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001623
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Jose Luis Douglas filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Jose Luis Douglas Proposed Name Joseph Carlos
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING December 14, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 10-16-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO TO OBTAIN PUBLIC INPUT ON THE CITY OF EL CENTRO'S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) ENTITLEMENT PROGRAM UNDER THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will hold two public meetings to obtain public input on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2020-2021 Annual Action Plan. The CDBG Entitlement Program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is anticipated that during the 2020-2021 program year the City of El Centro will receive approximately $580,707 in CDBG funds. The primary purpose of the program is to improve communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expand economic opportunities, principally for low and moderate-income people. The eligible activities include housing assistance, public improvements and facilities, public services and economic development. The meetings will be held at the following locations: 1) Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the El Centro Adult Center, 385 South 1st Street, El Centro, California 2) Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. All persons interested in providing suggestions or recommendations on the eligible activities are invited to attend and be heard. If special accommodations are required due to a sensory or mobility impairment/disability, please contact the Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. L860 N16
