090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Maria Carrillo Jeffrey Harrell Chinetta Scott John and Adrienne Parra Will be sold at Public Auction on November 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L247 O29,N5
090 Legal Ads|
JEFFREY BOSSERT CLARK Assistant Attorney General DEVIN A. WOLAK (IL Bar No. 6273266) Trial Attorney United States Department of Justice Environment & Natural Resources Division Land Acquisition Section P.O. Box 7611 Ben Franklin Station Washington, DC 20044-7611 Tel. (202) 305-0291 Email. devin.wolak@usdoj.gov
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, Case No. 3:19-cv-01515-WQH-AHG (Judge Hayes) v. 7.46 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION SITUATE IN IMPERIAL COUNTY, STATE FOR PUBLICATION OF CALIFORNIA; CHARLES W. LIST; IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT; IMPERIAL COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, Defendants. TO: Charles W. List, Address Unknown You are hereby notified that Plaintiff United States of America has filed a Complaint and a Declaration of Taking to condemn fee simple to the property described below. The public purpose for which said property is taken is to construct, maintain, and repair barriers, roads, lighting, cameras and sensors to help secure the United States/Mexico border within the State of California. The authority for the taking is 40 U.S.C. 3113 and 3114, which authorize the condemnation of land and the filing of a Declaration of Taking; the Act of Congress approved September 30, 1996, as Public Law 104-208, Division C, Section 102, 110 Stat. 3009-546, 3009-554-55, as amended and codified at 8 U.S.C. 1103(b) & note; and the Act of Congress approved March 23, 2018, as Public Law 115-141, div. F, tit. II, 132 Stat. 348, which appropriated the funds that shall be used for the taking. Under the authority delegated to the Wall Program Management Office, U.S. Border Patrol Program Management Office Directorate, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security, by the Act of Congress approved November 25, 2002, as Public Law 107-296, 116 Stat. 2311 and codified at 6 U.S.C. 202, 251, and 557, which transferred certain authorities of the Attorney General to the Secretary of Homeland Security; and by DHS Delegation No. 7010.3(II)(B), which delegated land acquisition authority from the Secretary of Homeland Security to the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and by CBP Delegation 18-200, which delegated land acquisition authority of $5 million dollars or less to the Acquisition Program Manager, Wall Program Management Office, U.S. Border Patrol Program Management Office Directorate, U.S. Border Patrol. If you have any objection or defense to the taking of your property in which you may have or claim some interest, you are required to serve upon Plaintiff's attorney, at the address designated below, within twenty-one (21) days after November 12, 2019, an Answer identifying the property in which you claim to have an interest, stating the nature and extent of the interest claimed and stating all your objections and defenses to the taking of the property. A failure to serve an Answer shall constitute consent to the taking and to the authority of the court to proceed to hear the action and to fix the just compensation and shall constitute a waiver of all defenses and objections to the taking. If you have no objection or defense to the taking you may serve upon Plaintiff's attorney a Notice of Appearance designating the property in which you claim to be interested and thereafter you shall receive notice of all proceedings affecting said property. You are further notified that at the trial of the issue of just compensation, whether or not you have answered or served a Notice of Appearance, you may present evidence as to the amount of the compensation to be paid for the property in which you have any interest and, if appropriate, you may share in the distribution of the award of compensation. You are further notified, however, that unless you file a Notice of Appearance, this proceeding may proceed to pretrial or trial without further notice to you. You are further notified that all persons, firms, and corporations named as defendants herein are joined as defendants generally to the end that all right, title, interest, and estate of all said defendants in and to any and all of the land herein involved shall be divested out of them and vested in Plaintiff. Real Property described as follows: The land referred to herein below is situated in the county of Imperial, State of California, and is described as follows:
Tract: ELC-ELS-1103 Acres: 7.46 A tract of land situate in Imperial County, California more particularly described as follows: The southerly 60 feet of lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 of Section 23, Fractional Township 17 South, Range 13 East, S.B.M., according to the Official Government Plat Resurvey accepted by The Department of Interior General Land Office being dated June 24, 1926. Said 60 feet also being measured parallel and perpendicular to the International Boundary between the United States and Mexico. Said Tract containing 7.46 acres, more or less.
The attorney for the plaintiff, the United States, is: Name: Mr. Devin Wolak Telephone: (202) 305-0291 E-mail: devin.wolak@usdoj.gov Service Address within the district: Mr. Devin Wolak c/o Mr. Brett Norris United States Attorney's Office Southern District of California Federal Office Building 880 Front Street, Room 6293 San Diego, California 92101-8893 L248 O29,N5,12
090 Legal Ads|
JEFFREY BOSSERT CLARK Assistant Attorney General DEVIN A. WOLAK (IL Bar No. 6273266) Trial Attorney United States Department of Justice Environment & Natural Resources Division Land Acquisition Section P.O. Box 7611 Ben Franklin Station Washington, DC 20044-7611 Tel. (202) 305-0291 Email. devin.wolak@usdoj.gov
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, Case No. 3:19-cv-01507-WQH-AHG (Judge Hayes) v. 1.84 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION SITUATE IN IMPERIAL COUNTY, STATE FOR PUBLICATION OF CALIFORNIA; ALICE M. JOHNSON; THE ESTATE OF OR UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAROLD H. JOHNSON, DECEASED; IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT; IMPERIAL COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, Defendants. TO: Estate of or Unknown Heirs of Harold H. Johnson, Deceased, Address Unknown You are hereby notified that Plaintiff United States of America has filed a Complaint and a Declaration of Taking to condemn fee simple to the property described below. The public purpose for which said property is taken is to construct, maintain, and repair barriers, roads, lighting, cameras and sensors to help secure the United States/Mexico border within the State of California. The authority for the taking is 40 U.S.C. 3113 and 3114, which authorize the condemnation of land and the filing of a Declaration of Taking; the Act of Congress approved September 30, 1996, as Public Law 104-208, Division C, Section 102, 110 Stat. 3009-546, 3009-554-55, as amended and codified at 8 U.S.C. 1103(b) & note; and the Act of Congress approved March 23, 2018, as Public Law 115-141, div. F, tit. II, 132 Stat. 348, which appropriated the funds that shall be used for the taking. Under the authority delegated to the Wall Program Management Office, U.S. Border Patrol Program Management Office Directorate, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security, by the Act of Congress approved November 25, 2002, as Public Law 107-296, 116 Stat. 2311 and codified at 6 U.S.C. 202, 251, and 557, which transferred certain authorities of the Attorney General to the Secretary of Homeland Security; and by DHS Delegation No. 7010.3(II)(B), which delegated land acquisition authority from the Secretary of Homeland Security to the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and by CBP Delegation 18-200, which delegated land acquisition authority of $5 million dollars or less to the Acquisition Program Manager, Wall Program Management Office, U.S. Border Patrol Program Management Office Directorate, U.S. Border Patrol. If you have any objection or defense to the taking of your property in which you may have or claim some interest, you are required to serve upon Plaintiff's attorney, at the address designated below, within twenty-one (21) days after November 12, 2019, an Answer identifying the property in which you claim to have an interest, stating the nature and extent of the interest claimed and stating all your objections and defenses to the taking of the property. A failure to serve an Answer shall constitute consent to the taking and to the authority of the court to proceed to hear the action and to fix the just compensation and shall constitute a waiver of all defenses and objections to the taking. If you have no objection or defense to the taking you may serve upon Plaintiff's attorney a Notice of Appearance designating the property in which you claim to be interested and thereafter you shall receive notice of all proceedings affecting said property. You are further notified that at the trial of the issue of just compensation, whether or not you have answered or served a Notice of Appearance, you may present evidence as to the amount of the compensation to be paid for the property in which you have any interest and, if appropriate, you may share in the distribution of the award of compensation. You are further notified, however, that unless you file a Notice of Appearance, this proceeding may proceed to pretrial or trial without further notice to you. You are further notified that all persons, firms, and corporations named as defendants herein are joined as defendants generally to the end that all right, title, interest, and estate of all said defendants in and to any and all of the land herein involved shall be divested out of them and vested in Plaintiff. Real Property described as follows: The land referred to herein below is situated in the county of Imperial, State of California, and is described as follows:
Tract: ELC-ELS-1107 Acres: 1.84 A tract of land situate in Imperial County, California more particularly described as follows: The southerly 60 feet of lot 4, of Section 20, Fractional Township 17 South, Range 14 East, S.B.M., according to the Official Government Plat Resurvey accepted by The Department of Interior General Land Office being dated June 24, 1926. Said 60 feet also being measured parallel and perpendicular to the International Boundary between the United States and Mexico. Said Tract containing 1.84 acres, more or less.
The attorney for the plaintiff, the United States, is: Name: Mr. Devin Wolak Telephone: (202) 305-0291 E-mail: devin.wolak@usdoj.gov Service Address within the district: Mr. Devin Wolak c/o Mr. Brett Norris United States Attorney's Office Southern District of California Federal Office Building 880 Front Street, Room 6293 San Diego, California 92101-889 L249 O29,N5,12
090 Legal Ads|
JEFFREY BOSSERT CLARK Assistant Attorney General DEVIN A. WOLAK (IL Bar No. 6273266) Trial Attorney United States Department of Justice Environment & Natural Resources Division Land Acquisition Section P.O. Box 7611 Ben Franklin Station Washington, DC 20044-7611 Tel. (202) 305-0291 Email. devin.wolak@usdoj.gov
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, Case No. 3:19-cv-01513-WQH-AHG (Judge Hayes) v. 3.69 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION SITUATE IN IMPERIAL COUNTY, STATE FOR PUBLICATION OF CALIFORNIA; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF HARRY FINERMAN, DECEASED; IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT; IMPERIAL COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, Defendants. TO: Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Harry Finerman, Deceased, Address Unknown You are hereby notified that Plaintiff United States of America has filed a Complaint and a Declaration of Taking to condemn fee simple to the property described below. The public purpose for which said property is taken is to construct, maintain, and repair barriers, roads, lighting, cameras and sensors to help secure the United States/Mexico border within the State of California. The authority for the taking is 40 U.S.C. 3113 and 3114, which authorize the condemnation of land and the filing of a Declaration of Taking; the Act of Congress approved September 30, 1996, as Public Law 104-208, Division C, Section 102, 110 Stat. 3009-546, 3009-554-55, as amended and codified at 8 U.S.C. 1103(b) & note; and the Act of Congress approved March 23, 2018, as Public Law 115-141, div. F, tit. II, 132 Stat. 348, which appropriated the funds that shall be used for the taking. Under the authority delegated to the Wall Program Management Office, U.S. Border Patrol Program Management Office Directorate, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security, by the Act of Congress approved November 25, 2002, as Public Law 107-296, 116 Stat. 2311 and codified at 6 U.S.C. 202, 251, and 557, which transferred certain authorities of the Attorney General to the Secretary of Homeland Security; and by DHS Delegation No. 7010.3(II)(B), which delegated land acquisition authority from the Secretary of Homeland Security to the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and by CBP Delegation 18-200, which delegated land acquisition authority of $5 million dollars or less to the Acquisition Program Manager, Wall Program Management Office, U.S. Border Patrol Program Management Office Directorate, U.S. Border Patrol. If you have any objection or defense to the taking of your property in which you may have or claim some interest, you are required to serve upon Plaintiff's attorney, at the address designated below, within twenty-one (21) days after November 12, 2019, an Answer identifying the property in which you claim to have an interest, stating the nature and extent of the interest claimed and stating all your objections and defenses to the taking of the property. A failure to serve an Answer shall constitute consent to the taking and to the authority of the court to proceed to hear the action and to fix the just compensation and shall constitute a waiver of all defenses and objections to the taking. If you have no objection or defense to the taking you may serve upon Plaintiff's attorney a Notice of Appearance designating the property in which you claim to be interested and thereafter you shall receive notice of all proceedings affecting said property. You are further notified that at the trial of the issue of just compensation, whether or not you have answered or served a Notice of Appearance, you may present evidence as to the amount of the compensation to be paid for the property in which you have any interest and, if appropriate, you may share in the distribution of the award of compensation. You are further notified, however, that unless you file a Notice of Appearance, this proceeding may proceed to pretrial or trial without further notice to you. You are further notified that all persons, firms, and corporations named as defendants herein are joined as defendants generally to the end that all right, title, interest, and estate of all said defendants in and to any and all of the land herein involved shall be divested out of them and vested in Plaintiff. Real Property described as follows: The land referred to herein below is situated in the county of Imperial, State of California, and is described as follows:
Tract: ELC-ELS-1105 Acres: 3.69 A tract of land situate in Imperial County, California more particularly described as follows: The southerly 60 feet of lots 3, and 4 of Section 24, Fractional Township 17 South, Range 13 East, S.B.M., according to the Official Government Plat Resurvey accepted by The Department of Interior General Land Office being dated November 19, 1880. Said 60 feet also being measured parallel and perpendicular to the International Boundary between the United States and Mexico. Said Tract containing 3.69 acres, more or less.
The attorney for the plaintiff, the United States, is: Name: Mr. Devin Wolak Telephone: (202) 305-0291 E-mail: devin.wolak@usdoj.gov Service Address within the district: Mr. Devin Wolak c/o Mr. Brett Norris United States Attorney's Office Southern District of California Federal Office Building 880 Front Street, Room 6293 San Diego, California 92101-8893 L250 O29,N5,12
090 Legal Ads|
JEFFREY BOSSERT CLARK Assistant Attorney General DEVIN A. WOLAK (IL Bar No. 6273266) Trial Attorney United States Department of Justice Environment & Natural Resources Division Land Acquisition Section P.O. Box 7611 Ben Franklin Station Washington, DC 20044-7611 Tel. (202) 305-0291 Email. devin.wolak@usdoj.gov
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, Case No. 3:19-cv-01509-WQH-AHG (Judge Hayes) v. 7.55 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION SITUATE IN IMPERIAL COUNTY, STATE FOR PUBLICATION OF CALIFORNIA; JOHN C. DONLEVY CO.; IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT; IMPERIAL COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR,
Defendants.
TO: John C. Donlevy Co. Address Unknown You are hereby notified that Plaintiff United States of America has filed a Complaint and a Declaration of Taking to condemn fee simple to the property described below. The public purpose for which said property is taken is to construct, maintain, and repair barriers, roads, lighting, cameras and sensors to help secure the United States/Mexico border within the State of California. The authority for the taking is 40 U.S.C. 3113 and 3114, which authorize the condemnation of land and the filing of a Declaration of Taking; the Act of Congress approved September 30, 1996, as Public Law 104-208, Division C, Section 102, 110 Stat. 3009-546, 3009-554-55, as amended and codified at 8 U.S.C. 1103(b) & note; and the Act of Congress approved March 23, 2018, as Public Law 115-141, div. F, tit. II, 132 Stat. 348, which appropriated the funds that shall be used for the taking. Under the authority delegated to the Wall Program Management Office, U.S. Border Patrol Program Management Office Directorate, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security, by the Act of Congress approved November 25, 2002, as Public Law 107-296, 116 Stat. 2311 and codified at 6 U.S.C. 202, 251, and 557, which transferred certain authorities of the Attorney General to the Secretary of Homeland Security; and by DHS Delegation No. 7010.3(II)(B), which delegated land acquisition authority from the Secretary of Homeland Security to the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and by CBP Delegation 18-200, which delegated land acquisition authority of $5 million dollars or less to the Acquisition Program Manager, Wall Program Management Office, U.S. Border Patrol Program Management Office Directorate, U.S. Border Patrol. If you have any objection or defense to the taking of your property in which you may have or claim some interest, you are required to serve upon Plaintiff's attorney, at the address designated below, within twenty-one (21) days after November 12, 2019, an Answer identifying the property in which you claim to have an interest, stating the nature and extent of the interest claimed and stating all your objections and defenses to the taking of the property. A failure to serve an Answer shall constitute consent to the taking and to the authority of the court to proceed to hear the action and to fix the just compensation and shall constitute a waiver of all defenses and objections to the taking. If you have no objection or defense to the taking you may serve upon Plaintiff's attorney a Notice of Appearance designating the property in which you claim to be interested and thereafter you shall receive notice of all proceedings affecting said property. You are further notified that at the trial of the issue of just compensation, whether or not you have answered or served a Notice of Appearance, you may present evidence as to the amount of the compensation to be paid for the property in which you have any interest and, if appropriate, you may share in the distribution of the award of compensation. You are further notified, however, that unless you file a Notice of Appearance, this proceeding may proceed to pretrial or trial without further notice to you. You are further notified that all persons, firms, and corporations named as defendants herein are joined as defendants generally to the end that all right, title, interest, and estate of all said defendants in and to any and all of the land herein involved shall be divested out of them and vested in Plaintiff. Real Property described as follows:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the county of Imperial, State of California, and is described as follows: Tract: ELC-ELS-1102 Acres: 7.55 A tract of land situate in Imperial County, California more particularly described as follows: The southerly 60 feet of lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 of Section 22, Fractional Township 17 South, Range 13 East, S.B.M., according to the Official Government Plat Resurvey accepted by The Department of Interior General Land Office being dated June 24, 1926. Said 60 feet also being measured parallel and perpendicular to the International Boundary between the United States and Mexico. Said Tract containing 7.55 acres, more or less.
The attorney for the plaintiff, the United States, is: Name: Mr. Devin Wolak Telephone: (202) 305-0291 E-mail: devin.wolak@usdoj.gov Service Address within the district: Mr. Devin Wolak c/o Mr. Brett Norris United States Attorney's Office Southern District of California Federal Office Building 880 Front Street, Room 6293 San Diego, California 92101-8893 L251 O29,N5,12
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001108
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Erica Marie Felix filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Kurt Dale Johnson Proposed Name Kurt Felix James
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING December 18, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 10-22-2019
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L255 O29,N5,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
L268 N5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.