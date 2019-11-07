090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calexico Unified School District of Imperial Valley, California, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereafter referred to as the District will receive up to, but not later than November 15th, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., sealed bids for the award of a contract for the following: Fleet Vehicles Bid No. 2019-003 Such bids shall be received in the Business Department of the Calexico Unified School District: 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231. Each bid must conform and be responsive to this invitation, the information for Bidders, the Specifications, and all other documents comprising the pertinent bid documents. Copies of the Bid/Contract Documents are now on file and may be obtained in the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Business Services at the above address. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept or to reject any one or more items of a bid, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in the bids or in the bidding.
L262 O31,N7
090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Project:UPGRADE HVAC SYSTEM HOUSING DEVELOPMENT 39-2 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF CALEXICO A. The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico will receive bids for the purchase of equipment 29 (16 SEER) package Air Conditionion Heat Pumps Units for the Housing Development 39-2 H.W. Going Homes located in the City of Calexico, Imperial County, California until 11:00 AM, local time, on Tuesday, November 19th. 2019 at 1006 E. 5th Street, Calexico, California 92231, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Award will be made to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. B. There shall be only one (1) Base Bid . C. The project consists of providing cost of ONLY 29-(16 SEER) package Air Condition units; delivery and disposal of mentioned units old units. D. All inquiries regarding this project should be directed to Diego De Arco at the address below. E-Mail inquires are encouraged. Verbal reponses will not be provided; only written responses to fax or emailed inquires shall be responded to. E. HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF CALEXICO 830 SEVENTH STREET Calexico, California 92231 760-357-1779 Telephone 760 357 3084 Fax ddearco@calexicohousing.org G. EQUIPMENT SPECIFICATION: Based on the purchase of (6) 3-TON, (17) 3-TON AND (6) 4-TON 16 SEER YORK HEAT PUMPS AIR CONDITIONERS OR APPROVED (EQUAL). Detail specification of the York Air Condition equipment are available at the H.A.C.C Administration Office. Contact the Housing office for complete information regarding the date of specification availability. H. A certified check, or bank draft, payable to the Housing Authority of the City of Calexico, U.S. Government Bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to five (5%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid. I. The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. J. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 90 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Housing Authority of the City of Calexico. K. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. local time. All interested bidders are to meet at the Maintenance Facility located at 830 Seventh Street, Calexico. This is Not a mandatory meeting. All participants are encorauge to attend. L263 O31,N7
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE ALL LICENSED CONTRACTORS ARE INVITED TO REGISTER ON THE EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT BIDDERS LIST
Notice is hereby given that El Centro Elementary School District has elected to participate in the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA). Public projects, as defined by this Act and in accordance with the limits listed in Section 22032 of the Public Contract code, will be contracted by informal procedures as set forth in Sections 22032-22045 of the Public Contract Code. All licensed contractors are invited to submit the name of their firm to the District for inclusion in the District's list of qualified bidders for Calendar Year 2020. The California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission is under the umbrella of the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA) and provides for alternative bidding procedures when an agency performs public project work by contract. Public projects of $60,000 or less may be performed by negotiated contract or by purchase order (PCC2032 a) Public projects of $200,000 or less may be let to contract by the informal bidding procedures (PCC22032 b) Public projects of more than $200,000 shall be let to contract by formal bidding procedures (PCC22032 c) In November of each year, participating districts place an ad in various construction trade journals inviting all licensed contractors to submit the name of their firm to the district for inclusion on the district's list of qualified bidders for the following calendar year. The El Centro Elementary School District has completed all the necessary requirements to participate in this alternative bidding process and solicits your firm to register. Contractors interested in placement on the 2020 Bidding Contractors List are required to be registered with the State of California Department of Industrial Relations and have a current license, both of which are subject to verification through the State of California Department of Industrial Relations and the Contractors State License Board.
CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION FORM
Licensed and qualified contractors interested in placement on the District's 2020 Bidding Contractors List, please complete the online application at the following website www.qualitybidders.com or go to www.ecesd.org (Department - Assistant Superintendent - Administrative Services - Contractor) for more information and the link. Please contact Mike Reyla, Director of MOT with any questions at mreyla@ecesd.org or (760) 353-9200 ext. 7033. You may also contact qbsupport@colbitech.com or call 714-730-7943 with any questions about the use of the Quality Bidders web-based tool. The Online form will include, but not be limited to: The name and complete address, including zip code to which a Notice to Contractors can be mailed The telephone, fax number and email address at which the Contractor may be reached The class of the Contractor's License(s) held, Contractor License number(s) and Contractor License expiration date(s) The type(s) of work in which the Contractor is interested and currently licensed to perform, such as Class A - General Engineering, Class B - General Building, Class C-Limited Valid DIR Number This announcement is sent to various trade journals for publication as a requirement of CUPCCAA to establish and maintain a list of qualified contractors per the applicable sections of the Public Contract Code. This invitation is subject to any and all applicable laws, regulations and standards. L265 O31,N7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.