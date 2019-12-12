090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 804 WHICH ADOPTED VARIOUS BUILDING CODES
Please take notice that during its meeting of December 4, 2019, the City Council of the City of imperial adopted an ordinance which adopted various codes, including, but not limited to: 2019 California Building Standards Code and update of the Imperial Municipal Code Building Regulations. A certified copy of the full text of the ordinance is posted at the office of the City Clerk, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA I, Debra Jackson, City Clerk of the City of Imperial, do hereby certify that the foregoing Ordinance No. 804 had its 1st reading on November 20, 2019 and was passed by the following vote: AYES: DALE, EUGENIO, PECHTL, TUCKER, AND AMPARANO NOES: NONE ABSTAIN: NONE ABSENT: NONE MOTION CARRIED 5-0 I, Debra Jackson, City Clerk of the City of Imperial, do hereby certify that the foregoing Ordinance No. 804 had its 2nd reading on December 4, 2019 and was passed by the following vote: AYES: DALE, EUGENIO, PECHTL, TUCKER, AND AMPARANO NOES: NONE ABSTAIN: NONE ABSENT: NONE MOTION CARRIED 5-0 Debra Jackson, City Clerk L344 D12
