090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000630 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LEO VALDIVIA REALTY DESERT REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS 304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251 3) Full Name of Registrant: Leonardo Ezlim Valdivia Residence Address: 304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
10/05/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Leonardo Valdivia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Leonardo Ezlim Valdivia
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/05/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/04/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L153 S13,20,27,O4
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000604 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BORN PRETTY NAILS 1121 S. 4th Street, Suite F El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1121 S. 4th Street, Suite F El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Kenny Lam Truong Residence Address: 3599 Rebecca Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 306-1114
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
08/26/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/25/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Kenny Lam Truong declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Kenny Lam Truong
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/25/2024
Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk
L155 S13,20,27,O4
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000649 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SPACES IDL 444 South 8th St. Suite D El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
444 South 8th St. Suite D El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Fernanda Romero Claverie Residence Address: 1389 E. Jasper Rd. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
09/16/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
10/16/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Fernanda Romero Claverie declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Fernanda Romero Claverie
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/16/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/15/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L165 S20,27,O4,11
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000624 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SPINE & SPORT SPINE & SPORT PHYSICAL THERAPY 2300 Imperial Ave, Suite H Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3760 Convoy St. Suite 101 San Diego, CA 92111 3) Full Name of Registrant: MDRS Spine & Sport Inc., Physical Therapy Corporation Residence Address: 3760 Convoy St. Suite 101 San Diego, CA 92111
Phone Number (Optional):
(858) 785-0900
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
09/05/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
10/05/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2337498
9)
I, Claudia Jakiel declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Claudia Jakiel, Director
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/05/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/04/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L175 S20,27,O4,11
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000635 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ANCHOR TRAILER PARK 1650 Imperial Ave North Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
11700 W Charleston Blvd #170-383 Las Vegas, NV 89135 3) Full Name of Registrant: 1650 Imperial Ave., LLC Residence Address: 11700 W Charleston Blvd #170-383 Las Vegas, NV 89135
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 508-9604
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
04/01/1962
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
10/10/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
199717710040
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jodeann Alena Ciarrocchi, Managing Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L177 S27,O4,11,18
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIEN PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at the public auction pursuant to Business and Professions Code Section 21700 et esq., and the Civil Code of the State of California beginning with Section 1998 the following household and personal property as identified by tenant name and storage unit number to-wit: The following units are located at Packers Mini Storage, 665 Old Highway 111, in the City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California: #233-Lauterio, Patrick #243-Moreno, Patricia Ruby #82-Lauterio, Catherine #135-Lau, Andrea E #20-Ashurst, Amalia #111-Perez, Evelyn Celestina #229-Heath, Gregory Steven #147-Baez, Clarissa #83-Fabela, Jesus This sale will be competitive bidding on Friday, OCTOBER 11, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in Brawley. All units listed above to be sold for storage fees and we reserve the right to bid at the sale and to delete any unit prior to sale. Goods must be removed same day as sale with a refundable cleaning deposit required. CASH ONLY. L186 S27,O4
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008356404 Title Order No.: 190821437 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/14/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/17/2017 as Instrument No. 2017023076 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: BENEDICT M. LICERALDE, AN UNMARRIED MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/08/2019 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 658 BAYWOOD ST, IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA 92251 APN#: 064-386-004-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $251,570.81. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008356404. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 09/25/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4706076 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, 10/18/2019 L188 O4,11,18
090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after October 11, 2019, at 9:00am on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at 121 Hacienda Dr, Calexico, Ca 92231 Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Esteban Sanudo F18 Alejandra Jimenez E06 Jose Carrillo E137 Wendy Perez A10 Irlanda Mora B47 Jose Carmona L02 Manuel Pacheco L09 Lesley Rios C61 Leonor Preciado H130 Richard Soto E35 David Olvera E27 Jose Ramirez C29 Marceline De Freitas B29 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L191 S28,O4
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000688 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MORGAN FAMILY FARMS 3949 Austin Rd. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3949 Austin Rd. Brawley, CA 92227 3) Full Name of Registrant: Kelomar, Inc. Residence Address: 3949 Austin Rd. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 344-5290
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
10/31/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C1283681
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Michael Morgan, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/01/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/30/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L195 O4,11,18,25
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Brawley Union High School District ("District") is seeking proposals from qualified firms for architectural and engineering services related to the development, planning, and construction of facilities for the District. It is the intent of the District to approve an architect that will be used to complete new construction and modernization projects, including but not limited to, future local bond projects. The District's requirements for prospective architects are further set forth in the Request for Qualifications (the "RFQ") available on the District's website at http://www.brawleyhigh.org/Departments/BusinessServices/index.html, or via email request to Mrs. Jennifer Layaye, Chief Business Officer - Business Services at jlayaye@brawleyhigh.org. The successful proposal(s) will be determined based on the evaluation criteria set forth in the RFQ. The District reserves the right to reject all proposals, select by proposal review only or interview as needed. Upon selection of a firm or firms, the District will endeavor to negotiate a mutually agreeable agreement with the selected firm or firms. In the event that the District is unable to reach agreement, the District will proceed, at its sole discretion, to negotiate with the next firm selected by the District. The District reserves the right to contract for architectural services in the manner that most benefits the District including awarding more than one contract if desired. The proposal must be received no later than 2:00PM on October 21, 2019, at the office of: Brawley Union High School District 480 North Imperial Avenue Brawley, CA 92227 Attn: Mrs. Jennifer Layaye, Chief Business Officer For more information regarding the RFQ or to obtain a copy of the RFQ, please contact Mrs. Jennifer Layaye at jlayaye@brawleyhigh.org, or (760) 312-6080 L197 O3,4
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000690 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
THREE GREENS DISTRIBUTION 565 Scaroni Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
565 Scaroni Rd. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos Alfredo Fonseca Residence Address: 1821 Elena Pl Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
n/a
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
10/31/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos Fonseca declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos Alfredo Fonseca
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/01/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/30/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L198 O4,11,18,25
090 Legal Ads|
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
REVISIONS OF TITLE 9, LAND USE ORDINANCE Date of Meeting: October 15, 2019 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: Board of Supervisors Chambers, 2nd Floor, County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, California Project Type: Title 9 Land Use Ordinance Revisions Project Name/Applicants: Imperial County Planning & Development Services Location: Countywide PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner(s), tenant, or interested citizen, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California, will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, for the following: With regard to the public hearing to consider 2019 revisions, which include additions, corrections and changes for clarification and internal consistency between Title 14 and Title 9. The Imperial County Planning & Development Services Department has prepared several revisions to the Title 9 Land Use Ordinance of the County of Imperial Codified Ordinance since 1998, in a continuing effort to keep the General Plan and the Title 9 Ordinance current and internally consistent. The purpose of this latest revision to Divisions 4 and 5 of Title 9 Land Ordinance is to be consistent with the recent changes within State Law and the County's revision of the Title 14 "Cannabis and Industrial Hemp" of the Codified Ordinance of Imperial County, which were recently approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 18, 2019. (These revisions will affect all unincorporated areas of the County of Imperial), [Patricia Valenzuela, Planner IV at (442) 265-1749, or by email at patriciavalenzuela@co.imperial.ca.us.] All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during the regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Se usted requiere esta informacion en espanol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736. BLANCA ACOSTA
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
L201 O4
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO EIGHT STAR COMMODITIES FOR A MODIFICATION TO AIR DISTRICT PERMIT 2369D-2
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Eight Star Commodities for the modification to Permit No. 2369D-2. Permit 2369D-2 regulates the emissions sources of Eight Star's hay compress facility located at 2015 Silsbee Road in El Centro, CA. The proposed modification consists of a decrease to the facility's daily and annual hay compress production limits, as well as the installation of two new tub grinders. Authority to Construct Permit No. 2369D-3 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is November 3, 2019. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Marco Luigi Perrone (ICAPCD Engineer) or Jesus Ramirez (APC Division Manager) at (442) 265-1800. L202 O4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.