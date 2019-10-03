090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001038
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Elba Patricia Piuelas Mendivil filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Patricia Canedo Proposed Name Patricia Piuelas
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING October 29, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 09-05-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Brawley Union High School District ("District") is seeking proposals from qualified firms for architectural and engineering services related to the development, planning, and construction of facilities for the District. It is the intent of the District to approve an architect that will be used to complete new construction and modernization projects, including but not limited to, future local bond projects. The District's requirements for prospective architects are further set forth in the Request for Qualifications (the "RFQ") available on the District's website at http://www.brawleyhigh.org/Departments/BusinessServices/index.html, or via email request to Mrs. Jennifer Layaye, Chief Business Officer - Business Services at jlayaye@brawleyhigh.org. The successful proposal(s) will be determined based on the evaluation criteria set forth in the RFQ. The District reserves the right to reject all proposals, select by proposal review only or interview as needed. Upon selection of a firm or firms, the District will endeavor to negotiate a mutually agreeable agreement with the selected firm or firms. In the event that the District is unable to reach agreement, the District will proceed, at its sole discretion, to negotiate with the next firm selected by the District. The District reserves the right to contract for architectural services in the manner that most benefits the District including awarding more than one contract if desired. The proposal must be received no later than 2:00PM on October 21, 2019, at the office of: Brawley Union High School District 480 North Imperial Avenue Brawley, CA 92227 Attn: Mrs. Jennifer Layaye, Chief Business Officer For more information regarding the RFQ or to obtain a copy of the RFQ, please contact Mrs. Jennifer Layaye at jlayaye@brawleyhigh.org, or (760) 312-6080 L197 O3,4
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT In accordance with Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998, the Imperial Valley Housing Authority will hold a Public Hearing concerning the amendment of the Annual Plan to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 2019-20 Plan Year. A Public Hearing will be held on November 14, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Imperial Valley Housing Authority Administrative Building located at 1402 D Street, Brawley, CA. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority Plan is available for public inspection at the Administrative Building, 1402 D Street,Brawley, California through November 14, 2019, between 8:00 am - 5:00 pm, on normal business days.
