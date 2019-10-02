090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001019
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Rafael Orozco Lizarraga filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Rafael Orozco Lizarraga Proposed Name Rafael Lizarraga
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING October 15, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 08-22-19
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L164 S18,25,O2,9
090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No. 083227-CA APN: 053-591-002-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/11/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/18/2019 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-011952, , and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 01/22/2019, as Instrument No. 2019001334, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: GASPAR CAZAREZ, A MARRIED PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 939 W. MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2423 S 9TH ST EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $113,174.03 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 083227-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 L169 S25,O2,9
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALIPATRIA REQUEST FOR CITY DESIGN ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES
The City of Calipatria is seeking a qualified consulting firm to provide City Design Engineering and Construction Management Services. The City of Calipatria intends to enter into a professional service agreement with qualified individuals or firm(s) to provide Street design engineering services as described below and further detailed in the Request for Qualifications available through the City. City Project specific Design Engineering services would include specific Street sections, reconstruction of Freeman Street (SB 1), rehabilitation/overlay of several streets listed in 2018-B ICLTA (ext. A), grant administration and reporting, environmental documentation, addressing public inquiries, preparation of staff reports and resolutions and attendance at public meetings as needed. City Design Engineering services would include Street Project design, plan checking, preparation of technical reports, assistance with construction bidding of public works projects, and civil design services and/or construction management services to include labor compliance of locally funded projects and funds monitored under SB 1. Attendance of Council/Public meetings would be on an as needed basis. All qualified firms interested in providing these services are invited to submit their Statement of Qualifications (SOQs) and hourly rate schedule. SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Receipt up to, but no later than 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at City Hall, City of Calipatria, 125 North Park Avenue, Calipatria, CA 92233 Submit Three (3) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy in PDF format on a CD/USB of the Consultant's SOQs. The hourly rate schedule shall be enclosed in a separate sealed envelope. The hard copies and CD/USB shall be mailed or submitted to the City of Calipatria prior to the time and date listed above. Full submission shall be in a sealed package clearly marked "City Design Engineering Services" and addressed as follows:
Mr. Romualdo J. Medina, City Manager City of Calipatria 125 North Park Avenue Calipatria, CA 92233
Submittals received after the time and date specified above will be considered nonresponsive and will not be considered. To request a copy of the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) contact Romualdo Medina, City Manager, City of Calipatria at (760) 348-4141 or via email: rj_medina@calipatria.com., Catherine Hoff, City Clerk via email c_hoff@calipatria.com, or Natasha Saucedo, Administrative Assistant via email: n_saucedo@calipatria.com L170 S23,O2
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Felix Sorina Jr Will be sold at Public Auction on October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L178 S25,O2
090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL STEM BUILDING Bid Deadline: October 31, 2019 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 351 ROSS AVE EL CENTRO CA 92243 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract consisting of the following Bid Packages: Bid Bid Contractor's Package Package License Number Title Class 13 Communications, Data, A.V. Equipment Type C7 16 Landscaping and Irrigation Type B or C27 This is a multiple prime contract project, and Nielsen Construction Ca. is acting solely as the Construction Manager. Prime Contract bidders can only bid a complete Bid Package based on their license requirements. Subcontractors may only submit proposals to Prime Contract bidders. There shall be one (1) base bid, Alternate Adds and Alternate Deducts as described in bidding documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, Communications, Data, AV Equipment, Landscape and Irrigation to support construction of 59,790 sq. ft. two story STEM Building. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and plan room located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT Email: content@constructconnect.com Phone: (800) 364-2059 There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. Pursuant to Public Contract Code 20111.6, contractors submitting bids to perform as either the General Contractor or an Electrical, Mechanical, or Plumbing Subcontractor for this project must be prequalified prior to bidding on the project. The General Contractors must list prequalified mechanical, electrical and plumbing subcontractors in order for their bid to be considered "responsive". Electrical, Mechanical, and Plumbing subcontractors are contractors holding either: C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43, and C-46 contractor's license. Prequalification Applications may be obtained from the Project Manual or on the District's website at: http://www.cuhsd.net/Departments/Business-Services All work must be completed per Construction Schedule specified in the project manual. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the jobsite located at: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL 1001 BRIGHTON AVENUE EL CENTRO, CA 92243 CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT L181 S26,O2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.