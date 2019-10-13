090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS CONSTRUCTION OF STORM DRAIN SYSTEM AND ASPHALT RUBBER COMPOSITE LAYER OVERLAY ALONG 11TH STREET FROM N "D" STREET TO OLD SR-86 BID NO. 2019-10
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, as CITY, invites sealed bids for the above stated project and will receive such bids in the offices of the City Clerk at 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California 92251 up to the hour of 3:30 P.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A bid summary will then be prepared and posted. A Pre-Bid meeting will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the City of Imperial Community Development Department located at 400 S. Imperial Ave., Suite 101; Imperial, California 92251 to be followed by a field walk through at the project site. The work to be done consists of furnishing of all material, labor, tools, implements, and equipment necessary to construct the storm drains, drop inlets, and manholes, complete and ready to operate; grinding of existing asphalt concrete pavement, installation of conventional asphalt concrete leveling course, asphalt-rubber aggregate membrane, gap graded asphalt-rubber hot mix, installation of conventional asphalt concrete surface course, pavement striping, slurry seal, remove and replace concrete curb and gutter, traffic striping, utility adjustments and traffic control. There are sections of gutter that do not have a proper drainage slope, consequently, the contractor's surveyor must survey these areas to provide a positive flow profile so the street can drain by gravity. These survey elevations (plan & profile) must be submitted to the City Engineer for review and approval. All construction to be in accordance with the details shown on the plans and with these specifications. Asphalt and concrete demolition debris shall be recycled or diverted as required by the City's C&D Ordinance. The grindings derived from the construction activity shall be disposed and "stockpiled" at the following: City of Imperial Shop Site located at 14th and North "N" Street. The scope of work includes, prior to the start of construction, the coordination between the City of Imperial and the Contractor. Testing and Studies called for shall be paid by City. Bid packages (CD's) are available at the City of Imperial Community Development Department located at 400 S. Imperial Avenue, Suite 101; Imperial, California 92251 upon payment of $85.00 non-refundable fee ($100.00 if mailed). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Any contract entered into pursuant to this notice will incorporate the provisions of State Labor Code of the State of California. Compliance with the higher State prevailing rates of wages and apprenticeship employment standards established by the State director of Industrial Relations will be required. Affirmative action to ensure against discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or religion will also be required. CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60- 4.3(a), and its efforts to meet the goals established for the geographical area where the contract resulting from the solicitation is to be performed. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform through the duration of the contract, and in each trade, and the Contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ women and minority individuals evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from contractor to contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor's goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order, and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of Imperial for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guaranties to be returned after the contract is awarded. In conformance with the State of California Public Contract Code Section 22300, the contractor may substitute securities for any funds withheld by the City to ensure performance under the contract. At request and expense of the contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the City or with a State or Federally chartered bank as the escrow agent who shall pay such funds to the contractor upon notification by the City of contractor's satisfactory completion of contract. The type of securities deposited and the method of release shall be approved by the City Attorney's office. As used in this notice, and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the "covered area" is in the City of Imperial in Imperial County, State of California. The contract documents call for monthly payments based upon the engineer's estimate of the work completed. The City of Imperial will retain five (5%) percent of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay the amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Public Contract Code Section 22300 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to Substitution of Securities. Bids must be prepared on the approved proposal forms in conformance with the Instructions to Bidders and submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on the outside:
ATTN: CITY CLERK SEALED BID FOR: CONSTRUCTION OF STORM DRAIN SYSTEM AND ASPHALT RUBBER COMPOSITE LAYER OVERLAY ALONG 11TH STREET FROM N "D" STREET TO OLD SR-86 BID NO. 2019-10
The Proposal should be delivered no later than 3:30 P.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, addressed as follows:
City of Imperial, City Hall - City Clerk 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251
Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Jesus Villegas, Project Manager, at (760) 355-3840 or via email: jvillegas@cityofimperial.org. Questions should be received no later than 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Clarification desired by a proposer shall be requested in writing with sufficient time to allow for a response prior to the date RFPs are due. Oral explanation or instructions shall not be considered binding on behalf of the City. Any modifications to this solicitation will be issued by the City as a written addendum. The City will not consider proposals received after the specified time and date. This bid proposal does not commit the City of Imperial to award a contract or pay any costs associated with the preparation of a Proposal. The City of Imperial reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to award each item separately, delete portions of the work, and/or waive any informality on any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for 60 days after the time set for the opening thereof. Failure by the successful bidder to enter into a contract with the City or to deliver goods and/or services in accordance with the bid may result in a declaration by the City that the bidder is not a responsible bidder, and elimination from consideration in future bidding. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project (submitted on or after March 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1 (a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Any bid submitted by a contractor or subcontractor not properly licensed and not registered with the Department of Industrial Relations shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. At the time of contract award, the prime contractor shall possess a Class "A" contractor's license and/or any combination of "C" specialty contractor's license(s) sufficient to perform the work. L222 O13,20
