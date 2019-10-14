090 Legal Ads|
CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees ("Board") of the Calexico Unified School District ("District") at its regular meeting to be held on October 24, 2019, will conduct a public hearing to consider approving the "School Facility Fee Justification Report", dated October 2019 ("Study"), and adopting a Resolution of the Board Increasing Level 1 Statutory Developer Fees for School Facilities. A copy of the Study is on file at the District office, located at located at 901 Andrade Avenue in Calexico, and is available for public review. In accordance with the Study (if adopted), Level 1 Fees on residential construction projects will be imposed at a rate of $3.79/sq. ft. of assessable space, and fees on commercial/industrial projects will be imposed at a rate of $0.61/sq. ft. of chargeable covered and enclosed space, with the exception of rental self-storage units which will be $0.19/sq. ft. The public hearing will begin at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, at the District's administrative office, located at 901 Andrade Avenue in Calexico. Oral and written comment can be made at this public hearing. Questions and/or comments should be directed Cesar Vega, Assistant Superintendent - Business Services, at cvega@cusdk12.org, or 760-768-3888 x3005. L211 O14,20
Invitation for Bid
The IV Fairgrounds is currently accepting Invitations for Bids (IFB) for the purchase of a telehandler. The IFB documentation can be obtained at the Fairgrounds office Monday-Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm or downloaded from their website at www.ivfairgrounds.com Bidding closes: October 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm L224 O14,15,16,17,18,19,20
