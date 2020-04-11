090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000168 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

DXE-ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR 11 W Black Hills Dr. Heber, CA 92249 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

11 W Black Hills Dr. Heber, CA 92249

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

David Almodovar

 

Residence Address:

11 W Black Hills Dr. Heber, CA 92249

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(619) 829-2554

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

02/28/2020

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/29/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, David Almodovar declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

David Almodovar, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/28/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/27/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L541 M21,28,A4,11

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000166 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

C & N CONTRACTOR 1748 Ross Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

1748 Ross Ave El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Ninfa Vega

 

Residence Address:

1748 Ross Ave El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 879-9503

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

03/28/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Ninfa Vega declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Ninfa Vega, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/27/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/26/2025

Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk

 

L542 M21,28,A4,11

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000198 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

FORTUNE GARDEN FAMILY INC. 3309 S. Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

1748 Ross Ave El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Fortune Garden Family Inc.

 

Residence Address:

3309 Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 352-9888

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Corporation

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

04/10/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

C4561743

9)

I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Andrew Wilson Zhou, CEO

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/11/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/10/2025

Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk

 

L543 M21,28,A4,11

GIRASOL APARTMENTS

Emmerson Construction Corporation, General Contractor, License #775773 located at 6339 Paseo del Lago, Carlsbad CA 92011, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, WBE and Section 3 subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Girasol Apartments, is located at 1725 Adams Ave, El Centro, CA 92243, Imperial County. This is a federally funded project with Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage requirements. Prevailing Wage requirements will be posted in the plan room. Estimated start date June 2020; completion date June 2021. Submit bids asap. Interested bidders must contact Matt at 760-456-6020 ext. 162 for link to plans and specifications. L556 A11

