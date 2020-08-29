090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000415 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE & HAND CENTER 1611 W. Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1611 W. Main St.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean Mckeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Meridian Rehabilitation Partners, P.C.
Residence Address:
12217 Valhalla Dr. Lakeside, CA 92040 2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 333-8012
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: X
12/09/2019
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/27/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert Pace, General Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:07/28/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:07/27/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L733 Au8,15,22,29
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000406 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL CENTRO ARCO AM PM 1499 West Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
10261 Trademark St. Ste D
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
APPLE VALLEY VENTURE INC
Residence Address:
10261 Trademark St. Ste D Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Phone Number (Optional):
(909) 980-1222
ID#: C3937037
4)
This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/22/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jumana Hawatmeh, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/23/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/22/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L738 Au15,22,29,S5
