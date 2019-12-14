090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000817 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
760 REAL ESTATE MARRS REAL ESTATE & INSURANCE 116 N. Imperial Ave. #C Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
116 N. Imperial Ave. #C Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pellegrini Marrs LLC Residence Address: 3400 Cottage Way St. G2 #176 Sacramento, CA 95826
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/16/2019
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/18/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201836010061
9)
I, Christopher Daniel Marrs declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Christopher Daniel Marrs, Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/17/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
File No. 201910000821
The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
760 EATERY 760 BEER & DOUGHNUTS 775-799 Danenberg Dr. Suite 101 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
775-799 Danenberg Dr. Suite 101 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pellegrini Marrs LLC Residence Address: 3400 Cottage Way St. G2 #176 Sacramento, CA 95826
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 427-5240
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/19/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201836010061
9)
I, Christopher Daniel Marrs declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Christopher Marrs, Managing Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000824 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VITAL CONNECTION LOGISTICS 591 Main Street Suite I El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
591 Main Street Suite I El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Vital Connection Logistics LLC Residence Address: 591 Main Street Suite I El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/19/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201931710392
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sergio Lopez, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000825 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TOLENTINO MUSIC 1250 E Evan Hewes 80 Sp#8 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1250 E Evan Hewes 80 Sp#8 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Erasmo Flores Residence Address: 1250 E Evan Hewes 80 Sp#8 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/19/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Erasmo Flores declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Erasmo Flores
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Andrew Cortez Adame
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
Anastasia Sara Adame
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
June 20, 2015 20 de Junio del 2015
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
Pioneers Memorial Hospital Brawley, California
2. A hearing will be held on (date) January 29, 2020 AT 1:30 P.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 29 de Enero del, 2020 (fecha): a las (hora) 1:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: November 19, 2019 Fecha: 19 de Noviembre del 2019 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L332 N30,D7,14,21
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000913
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Patrick Kelly filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Patrick Kelly Proposed Name Patrick Hernandez
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING February 05, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 11-21-2019
Brook L. Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000826 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TXL, INC.DBA TEXACO EXPRESS LUBE 1470 Adams Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1470 Adams Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
TXL, INC. Residence Address: 1470 Adams Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-8188
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
12/20/2019
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2071423
9)
I, Jennifer Slifka declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jennifer Slifka, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000829 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HANSEN LOGISTICS 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Time W. Gaddis Residence Address: 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
08/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Tim W. Gaddis, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000830 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TWG GENERAL CONTRACTORS, INC 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
TWG General Contractors, INC. Residence Address: 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 353-6340
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
12/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2938448
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Tim Gaddis, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000831 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RAMITA PROPERTIES, LLC 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 2681 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ramita Properties, LLC Residence Address: 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201831010131
9)
I, Sarah Gaddis declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sarah Gaddis, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
