FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000077 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
U2 CANN GLO LLC 437 W 5th Street Holtville, CA 92250 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
437 W 5th Street Holtville, CA 92250
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
U2 Cann Glo LLC
Residence Address:
437 W 5th Street Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 356-4103
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/29/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201935610121
9)
I, Gabriel Andre Heraz declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Gabriel Andre Heraz, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/30/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/29/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000063 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TORO TRUCKING 1785 Stergios Suite 108 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box #24 Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Hector R. Torres Mena
Residence Address:
636 Olive St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 879-8682
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/26/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Hector Rafael Torres Mena declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Hector R. Torres Mena, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/27/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/26/2025
AQuezada Pasillas Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000059 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LV HOME SOLUTIONS 304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Leonardo Valdivia
Residence Address:
304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 278-1025
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/23/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/22/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Leonardo Valdivia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, Leonardo Valdivia_ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Leonardo Valdivia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/23/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/22/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000120 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FIT AND HEALTHY CENTER 401 E Birch Street Suite D Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
401 E Birch Street Suite D Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Fit and Healthy Center
Residence Address:
401 E Birch Street Suite D Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 890-5949
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
03/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4169927
9)
I, Alma Patricia Carrascosa declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Alma P. Carrascosa, Vice President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/07/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/06/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000131 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BAJA TRUCK & TRAILER PARTS 413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Armando G. Ramirez
Residence Address:
621 E 3rd St Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 910-4050
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
03/13/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Armando G. Ramirez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Armando G. Ramirez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000133 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MZ TRANSPORT 821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Felipe Mendoza
Residence Address:
821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 675-0171
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/11/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/13/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Felipe Mendoza declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Felipe Mendoza, Sole Proprietor
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000129 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
XINSURANCE LEGAL LIABILITY PROTECTION SEWER & WATER INSURANCE PLANS I.E.B.S. 8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070 Salt Lake County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Evolution Insurance Brokers LLC
Residence Address:
8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070
Phone Number (Optional):
(801) 304-5504
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/19/2018
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/13/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201820710006
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Rick J. Lindsey, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
