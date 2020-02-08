090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000006 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BUENO BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION 191 Solano Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
191 Solano Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jonathan Al Bueno Residence Address: 191 Solano Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 886-2242
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jonathan Al Bueno declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jonathan Bueno, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/06/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/05/2025
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L405 J18,25,F1,8
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000911 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MGM INCOME TAX SERVICE MGM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1794 Smoketree Dr El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1794 Smoketree Dr El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ana Gonzalez Residence Address: 1794 Smoketree Dr El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 909-5218
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
12/19/2014
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/25/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Ana Gonzalez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Ana Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/25/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L411 J18,25,F1,8
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000012 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PLANET FITNESS CALEXICO 2304 N. Imperial Avenue Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
295 Bucheimer Road Suite B Frederick, MD 21701
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Calexico PF, LLC Residence Address: 2304 N. Imperial Avenue Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 253-0009
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
12/23/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/07/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201917810525
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Christopher Maddox, Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/08/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/07/2025
Elise Puyot
Deputy Clerk
L414 J18,25,F1,8
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000045 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CASTRO'S TRUCKING 610 E 4th St. Holtville, CA 92250 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
610 E 4th St. Holtville, CA 92250
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Danny Ramirez Castro Residence Address: 610 E 4th St. Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 679-6603
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/16/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Danny R Castro declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Danny Ramirez Castro, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/17/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/16/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L415 J25,F1,8,15
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000046 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
E&S SERVICES 726 Stacey Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
726 Stacey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Elba Salinas Penunuri Residence Address: 726 Stacey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 556-1533
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/16/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Elba Salinas Penunuri declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Elba Salinas Penunuri, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/17/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/16/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
416 J25,F1,8,15
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000047 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RG MAINTENANCE 577 E Alamo St. Calipatria, CA 92233 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 268 Calipatria, CA 92233
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Roberto Garcia Contreras Residence Address: 577 E Alamo St. Calipatria, CA 92233
Phone Number (Optional):
(805) 749-6086
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/16/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Roberto Garcia Contreras declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Roberto Garcia Contreras, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/17/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/16/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L417 J25,F1,8,15
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000011 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MARCELLA'S MOBILE NOTARY SERVICES 608 South G St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
608 South G St. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Marcella Marie Zamora Residence Address: 608 South G St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 457-6160
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/08/2020
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/07/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Marcella Marie Zamora declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marcella Marie Zamora
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/08/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/07/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L420 J25,F1,8,15
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000025 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FERNANDEZ CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 157 Driftwood Drive El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
157 Driftwood Drive El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Angel M. Fernandez Jr. Residence Address: 157 Driftwood Drive El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 317-3211
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/03/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/12/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Angel M.Fernandez Jr. declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Angel M. Fernandez Jr., Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/13/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/12/2025
Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk
L426 J24,31,F7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000077 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
U2 CANN GLO LLC 437 W 5th Street Holtville, CA 92250 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
437 W 5th Street Holtville, CA 92250
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
U2 Cann Glo LLC
Residence Address:
437 W 5th Street Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 356-4103
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/29/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201935610121
9)
I, Gabriel Andre Heraz declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Gabriel Andre Heraz, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/30/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/29/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L438 F1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000063 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TORO TRUCKING 1785 Stergios Suite 108 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box #24 Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Hector R. Torres Mena
Residence Address:
636 Olive St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 879-8682
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/26/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Hector Rafael Torres Mena declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Hector R. Torres Mena, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/27/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/26/2025
AQuezada Pasillas Deputy Clerk
L440 F1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE LIBRARY AND COMMUNITY SERVICES BOARD THE CITY OF EL CENTRO
Pursuant to Section 54974 of the California Government Code and El Centro Resolution No. 77-51 notice is hereby given that one (1) unscheduled vacancy exists effective February 4, 2020 on the Library & Community Services Board (Voting Member). Applications are now being accepted for Library and Community Services Board (Voting Member). Interested individuals may pick up an application in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or download the application off the City of El Centro's web site at www.cityofelcentro.org. All applications must be submitted on or before February 21, 2020 to the City Clerk. The successful appointee will serve the remainder of the term ending June 30, 2022. Appointee will serve with no compensation, will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office, and complete an AB 1234 Ethics Training Course for Local Officials. Appointment to the Library and Community Services Board shall not be made by the City Council for at least ten (10) working days after publication in the local newspaper and posting of this notice in the office of the City Clerk. L. Diane Caldwell, CMC City Clerk L448 F8
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF VACANCY ON THE CITY OF EL CENTRO BUILDING BOARD OF APPEALS
Pursuant to Section 54974 of the California Government Code and El Centro Resolution No. 77-51 notice is hereby given that one (1) vacancy exists on the Building Board of Appeals. Term is at will of governing body. Applicants must be skilled by experience and training to pass upon matters pertaining to building construction and building service equipment. The successful appointees will serve with no compensation and will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office and complete an AB 1234 Ethics Training Course for Local Officials. Applications may be picked up in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or may be downloaded off the City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org and be submitted on or before February 21, 2020 to the City Clerk. L. Diane Caldwell, CMC City Clerk L449 F8
