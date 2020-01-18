090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000899 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CHELA'S MOBILE CAR WASH 890 Panno Street Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
890 Panno Street Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Angelica A Garcia Residence Address: 890 Panno Street Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/16/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Angelica A Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Angelica A Garcia
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/17/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/16/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L401 J11,18,25,F1
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000006 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BUENO BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION 191 Solano Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
191 Solano Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jonathan Al Bueno Residence Address: 191 Solano Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 886-2242
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jonathan Al Bueno declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jonathan Bueno, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/06/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/05/2025
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L405 J18,25,F1,8
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CONTRACTORS (Second Call for Bids)
EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT (ECESD) is accepting Statement of Qualifications and cost proposals from licensed and bonded contractors to provide professional services for the installation of drinking fountains and bottle filling stations as stated in the Scope of Work for ECESD. ECESD received a grant for a total of 69 drinking fountains and bottle filling stations installed on- either replacing the current unit, a new installation, or retrofitting an existing unit at various campuses. The District is considering self-funding the installing an additional 28, depending on budget and Board approval. Drinking fountain installation may include some carpentry work including; demolition/removal of current units or tile some may contain asbestos or lead, plumbing, framing, stucco/plaster repair, electrical installation 120v and painting. A complete packet can be picked-up at ECESD Office #3 at 1256 Broadway, El Centro, CA or on our website www.ecesd.org. If you have questions, please contact Kristy Curry at (760) 352-5712 ext. 8517. Due date for proposals is February 3, 2020 at 3:00pm. L408 J18
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000911 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MGM INCOME TAX SERVICE MGM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1794 Smoketree Dr El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1794 Smoketree Dr El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ana Gonzalez Residence Address: 1794 Smoketree Dr El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 909-5218
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
12/19/2014
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/25/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Ana Gonzalez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Ana Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/25/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
411 J18,25,F1,8
