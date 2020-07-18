090 Legal Ads|
CALIFORNIA REGIONAL WATER QUALITY CONTROL BOARD COLORADO RIVER BASIN REGION
73-720 Fred Waring Drive, Suite 100 Public Notice 7-20-27 Palm Desert, CA 92260 July 10, 2020 Phone: (760) 346-7491
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT In the Matter of a Non-Regulatory Amendment to the Water Quality Control Plan for the Colorado River Basin Region to Update Bacteria Water Quality Objectives for Waters Designated for Water Contact Recreation
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT
the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Colorado River Basin Region (Colorado River Basin Water Board) will accept written comments and will hold a public hearing on the Proposed Amendment to the Water Quality Control Plan for the Colorado River Basin Region (Basin Plan), which is described below. The 30-day public comment period begins on July 10, 2020 and ends on August 10, 2020. The Colorado River Basin Water Board intends to consider adopting the Proposed Amendment during a public hearing that will commence at the following date and time, by video and teleconference only:
Date: September 3, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Location: Virtual Meeting via Zoom Video and Teleconference
The Proposed Amendment will amend the Basin Plan to reflect the new numeric bacteria objectives established by the State Water Resources Control Board already in effect statewide, which will keep the Basin Plan current and improve clarity for all users. The Proposed Amendment will update the numeric bacteria water quality objectives for water contact recreation (REC I) in the Basin Plan, as well as make other administrative changes, including adding a new beneficial use of limited contact recreation (LREC I) and moving the location site specific bacteria objectives for the Colorado River to a different section of the Basin Plan. Documents are available for review at: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/coloradoriver/board_decisions/tentative_orders/ SUBMISSION OF WRITTEN COMMENTS The Colorado River Basin Water Board will accept written comments regarding this Proposed Amendment during the 30-day public comment period. Persons wishing to submit written comments on the Proposed Amendment are requested to do so as soon as possible, but no later than August 10, 2020. To submit comments electronically, please convert the signed original documents to Portable Document Format (PDF) and submit via email to Emma McCorkle at emma.mccorkle@waterboards.ca.gov using the subject line: "Comment Letter: Bacteria Basin Plan Amendment." Hand deliveries and mailed comments should be sent to the address in the top left corner. Written comments may also be faxed to the Colorado River Basin Water Board office at (760) 341-6820. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION If you have questions concerning this matter, please contact Emma McCorkle at (760) 340-4521. Please bring the foregoing to the attention of any persons known to you who would be interested in this matter. L700 Jy18,25
PUBLIC NOTICE
Interested parties who would like to view or print a copy of Golden State Water Company's 2020 Water Quality Report (Consumer Confidence Report) for theYear 2019 can access the report on the web at: www.gswater.com/annual-water-quality-reports. L701 Jy18,25
