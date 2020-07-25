090 Legal Ads|
CALIFORNIA REGIONAL WATER QUALITY CONTROL BOARD COLORADO RIVER BASIN REGION
73-720 Fred Waring Drive, Suite 100 Public Notice 7-20-27 Palm Desert, CA 92260 July 10, 2020 Phone: (760) 346-7491
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT In the Matter of a Non-Regulatory Amendment to the Water Quality Control Plan for the Colorado River Basin Region to Update Bacteria Water Quality Objectives for Waters Designated for Water Contact Recreation
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT
the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Colorado River Basin Region (Colorado River Basin Water Board) will accept written comments and will hold a public hearing on the Proposed Amendment to the Water Quality Control Plan for the Colorado River Basin Region (Basin Plan), which is described below. The 30-day public comment period begins on July 10, 2020 and ends on August 10, 2020. The Colorado River Basin Water Board intends to consider adopting the Proposed Amendment during a public hearing that will commence at the following date and time, by video and teleconference only:
Date: September 3, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Location: Virtual Meeting via Zoom Video and Teleconference
The Proposed Amendment will amend the Basin Plan to reflect the new numeric bacteria objectives established by the State Water Resources Control Board already in effect statewide, which will keep the Basin Plan current and improve clarity for all users. The Proposed Amendment will update the numeric bacteria water quality objectives for water contact recreation (REC I) in the Basin Plan, as well as make other administrative changes, including adding a new beneficial use of limited contact recreation (LREC I) and moving the location site specific bacteria objectives for the Colorado River to a different section of the Basin Plan. Documents are available for review at: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/coloradoriver/board_decisions/tentative_orders/ SUBMISSION OF WRITTEN COMMENTS The Colorado River Basin Water Board will accept written comments regarding this Proposed Amendment during the 30-day public comment period. Persons wishing to submit written comments on the Proposed Amendment are requested to do so as soon as possible, but no later than August 10, 2020. To submit comments electronically, please convert the signed original documents to Portable Document Format (PDF) and submit via email to Emma McCorkle at emma.mccorkle@waterboards.ca.gov using the subject line: "Comment Letter: Bacteria Basin Plan Amendment." Hand deliveries and mailed comments should be sent to the address in the top left corner. Written comments may also be faxed to the Colorado River Basin Water Board office at (760) 341-6820. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION If you have questions concerning this matter, please contact Emma McCorkle at (760) 340-4521. Please bring the foregoing to the attention of any persons known to you who would be interested in this matter. L700 Jy18,25
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE
Interested parties who would like to view or print a copy of Golden State Water Company's 2020 Water Quality Report (Consumer Confidence Report) for theYear 2019 can access the report on the web at: www.gswater.com/annual-water-quality-reports. L701 Jy18,25
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No.: 20-3842 Loan No.: **9144 APN: 035-451-012 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/8/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JORGE L. CORONADO and IRENE CORONADO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES Recorded 12/14/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-050598 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 8/20/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $295,558.87 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 969 FIRST STREET WESTMORLAND, CA 92281 A.P.N.: 035-451-012 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.servicelinkasap.com/default.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 20-3842. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 6/19/2020 PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Briana Young, Trustee Sale Officer A-4724868 07/25/2020, 08/01/2020, 08/08/2020 L702 Jy25,Au1,8
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000397 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SOULESS INDUSTRIES 2450 W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2450 W. Orange Ave
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Kevin Solis
Residence Address:
2450 W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 970- 9482
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: X
06/20/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/15/2020
7)
I, Kevin J. Solis___ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Kevin Solis, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/16/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/15/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L708 Jy25,Au1,8,15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.