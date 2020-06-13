090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Meadows Union School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. On June 23rd, 2020 @ 2:00pm, the Meadows Union School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsoms Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://www.meadowsunion.org/o/meadows-union/browse/89734 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to dtabarez@musdk8.net by June 23rd at 11:00 am. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L645 Jn13
Public Service Announcement Pot Holing on Imperial Avenue, between Adams Avenue and Brighton Avenue
A City of El Centro Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Project will begin within the next two weeks to improve an existing sanitary sewer pipeline along Imperial Avenue, between Adams Avenue and Brighton Avenue. The first phase of the project is to gather field data by conducting potholing activities. These activities consist of excavating small areas to determine the vertical/horizontal positioning of other underground utilities, which may affect the improvement process. Lane closures are expected, however northbound and southbound traffic will remain open. Lane closures will be Monday through Friday, from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M. to minimize impact to traffic and business operations. The lane closure may impact business driveways, however ingress/egress to businesses shall be made available at all times. Potholing activities will commence the week of June 14th, estimated through July 10th, 2020. The construction is projected to be completed by December 30, 2020. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: TC Construction (Sub-Contractor) 10540 Prospect Ave Santee, CA 92071 Phone: (619) 448-4560 ~Or~ City of El Centro, Engineering Department Javier Luna, Senior Engineer 1275 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Phone: (760) 337-5182 Fax: (760) 337-3856
Anuncio de Servicio Publico Excavaciones en Imperial Avenue, entre Adams Avenue y Brighton Avenue
Un proyecto del Programa de Mejoras de Capital (CIP) de la Ciudad de El Centro comenzar dentro de las prximas dos semanas para mejorar una tubera de drenaje sanitario existente a lo largo de Imperial Avenue, entre Adams Avenue y Brighton Avenue. La primera fase del proyecto la recopilacin de datos en el rea, mediante la realizacin de actividades de espeleologa. Estas actividades consisten en excavar pequeas reas para determinar el posicionamiento vertical / horizontal de otros servicios subterrneos, que pudieran afectar el proceso de mejora. Se esperan cierres de carriles, sin embargo, el trfico en direccin norte y sur permanecer abierto. Los cierres de carriles sern de lunes a viernes a partir de las 8 p.m. a las 6 a.m. para minimizar el impacto en el trfico y las operaciones comerciales. El cierre del carril puede afectar las entradas de negocios, sin embargo, las entradas / salidas de las empresas estarn disponibles en todo momento. Las actividades de espeleologa comenzarn la semana del 14 de junio, estimada hasta el 10 de julio de 2020. Se prev que la construccin se complete para el 30 de diciembre de 2020. Si tiene alguna pregunta o inquietud, favor de comuncase con: TC Construction (Subcontratista) 10540 Prospect Ave Santee, CA 92071 Telfono: (619) 448-4560 ~ O ~ Ciudad de El Centro, Departamento de Ingeniera Javier Luna, Ingeniero Snior 1275 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Telfono: (760) 337-5182 Fax: (760) 337-3856 L647 Jn13
